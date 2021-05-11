"It's all still there, it feels good," Ewan McGregor said of getting back into character for his upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor Says It 'Feels Great' to Put Obi-Wan Costume Back on for Star Wars Disney+ Series

The Force will always be with Ewan McGregor.

On Monday, the Star Wars actor, 50, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and talked to host Jimmy Kimmel about what it was like to hop back into his famed Obi-Wan costume for the upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which he reprises his titular role as the Jedi Master.

"It feels great," McGregor said before adding that that the latest rendition of the costume might look a bit different than fans remembered.

"The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect, but to go back into the role, shall we say, is great," he explained. "It's all still there, it feels good. It's great scripts and great people to work with and it's great, I'm having a great time."

Ewan McGregor - Star Wars Episode III - Revenge Of The Sith - 2005 Credit: Lucasfilm/Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Obi-Wan Kenobi spinoff picks up 10 years after the 2005 film Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, during which the Jedi Master's friend and mentee Anakin Skywalker becomes Darth Vader. To that end, Kimmel joked that it was high time for Obi-Wan's costume makeover.

"As far as the outfits go… whatever Obi-Wan was wearing, would be really out of style by then, right?" the host asked.

Star Wars Episode III Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor | Credit: lucasfilm/shutterstock

"Yeah that's right!" McGregor laughed, speculating that the wardrobe team has "probably gone back to the pre-prequels" for inspiration.

The Scottish star has signed on to serve as executive producer for the Star Wars series, reuniting on the small screen with Hayden Christensen, who played Skywalker in the popular film franchise.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen, 39, previously told StarWars.com in December. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them. ... It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."

Also starring in the series is Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Joel Edgerton, Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Bonnie Piesse, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie, the streaming service announced last month.