Ewan McGregor Says Returning to Star Wars as Obi-Wan Kenobi 'Has Been Absolutely Brilliant'

"I'm not saying anything!" Ewan McGregor teased about returning to his Star Wars character Obi-Wan Kenobi for the upcoming Disney+ limited series

Ewan McGregor is preparing to return to a galaxy far, far away.

The Golden Globe winner, 50, recently teased his return to the Star Wars universe for which he will be reprising his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a Disney+ limited series about the Jedi.

"There may, or may not, be cloaks," the actor said on CBS Sunday Morning.

"I'm not saying anything! But to come back to play him again, Obi-Wan Kenobi, has been absolutely brilliant," McGregor added. "I'm really enjoying it."

The Halston star also shared that he had been dodging speculation about his return since 2005's Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. "That was annoying," McGregor recalled. "Every interview I ever did for, you know, years, people would say, 'Well, are the rumors true?' "

McGregor continued, "And I'd have to sort of, I'd have to lie. I'd have to say, 'Well, you know, I don't know. I'd be happy to play him one day again.' I'd have to just keep saying … It started looking like I was sort of asking Disney for a job! Like, every interview I was asked that. 'Well, I'd be happy to play him again, you know,' and it was just a way of, like, trying not to be dishonest, but at the same time not telling the truth."

McGregor took over the role originated by Alec Guinness for the prequel trilogy, playing Obi-Wan in The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). McGregor also made a voice cameo in the role for the latest installment, 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Then, in August 2019, he officially signed on for the Disney+ limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi in which he plays the titular character who goes on a new adventure 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, while watching over a young Luke Skywalker.

"The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect, but to go back into the role, shall we say, is great," McGregor recently told Jimmy Kimmel. "It's all still there, it feels good. It's great scripts and great people to work with and it's great, I'm having a great time."