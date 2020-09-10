Ewan McGregor Says Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Could Be a 'Standalone Season'
The new Obi-Wan Kenobi series could be Obi-Wan-and-done.
Ewan McGregor, who is set to reprise his role of the iconic Star Wars Jedi Knight, gave an update on the Disney+ spin-off series. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, he said the project is set to start production "next year."
"Spring next year we start," he said. "I'm really excited about it. It's gonna be great, I think."
While details surrounding the upcoming series have been shrouded in secrecy, McGregor, 49, revealed that there aren't any plans for a second season — yet.
"As I understand, it's a standalone season," he said. "We'll see. Who knows?"
The highly anticipated spin-off series was announced at Disney's D23 Expo last year, with McGregor appearing on stage to confirm the news himself.
The actor famously starred as the beloved Obi-Wan Kenobi in the three Star Wars prequels: The Phantom Menace, Revenge of the Sith and Attack of the Clones.
Earlier this year, he addressed rumors that the project had been put on hold while the scripts get an overhaul.
"It's not been put on hold, it's just been pushed back a little bit," he told the Associated Press. "The scripts are excellent and they just want them to be better."
"So we just pushed it back, but it's not — it's very dramatic, it would seem, online, there's all kinds of s--- online about it, but it's only just slid back a bit," he continued. "We're still shooting it, I think it will still be aired when it was meant to be and I'm really excited about it. It'll be fun to play again."