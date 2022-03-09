The series picks up 10 years after the events that transpired in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Ewan McGregor Keeps an Eye on a Young Luke Skywalker in New Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser

The Jedi master is back!

Star Wars and Disney+ released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated series Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, giving fans an extended look at Ewan McGregor in his reprised role as the Jedi master.

The series picks up 10 years after the events that transpired in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with a young Darth Vader in power.

"The fight is done, we lost," Obi-Wan Kenobi says in the trailer.

From there, the Jedi is seen traveling around Tatooine and keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker from afar.

"Between darkness and defeat, hope survives," he says.

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith Credit: Lucasfilm

While further plot details have been kept a secret, Mcgregor has expressed his excitement over returning to the Star Wars universe after so many years.

(McGregor took over the role originated by Alec Guinness for the prequel trilogy, playing Obi-Wan in The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005). McGregor also made a voice cameo in the role for the latest installment, 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.)

"The costume is probably slightly different than you might expect, but to go back into the role, shall we say, is great," McGregor told Jimmy Kimmel last year. "It's all still there, it feels good. It's great scripts and great people to work with and it's great, I'm having a great time."

Along with McGregor, Hayden Christensen has been confirmed to revive his performance as Anakin Skywalker in the six-episode series. The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Erskine, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend and Benny Safdie.

"It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker," Christensen, 39, previously told StarWars.com last December. "Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren't on the greatest of terms when we last saw them. It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all. I'm excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back."