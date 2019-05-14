EW & PEOPLE Threw an Upfronts Party on Monday Night — and Your Favorite TV Stars Were There

The bash, presented by Netflix's Russian Doll, was held at N.Y.C.'s Union Park
By Kate Hogan
May 14, 2019 01:40 PM

1 of 56

Julianne Hough

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

of America’s Got Talent

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 56

Mandy Moore & Chrissy Metz

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

of This Is Us

3 of 56

Sterling K. Brown

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of This Is Us

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 56

Toni Trucks & Yaya DaCosta

Larry Busacca/Getty

of SEAL Team and Chicago Med

Advertisement

5 of 56

Terry Crews

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

6 of 56

Ariel Winter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Modern Family

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 56

Jocko Sims, Ryan Eggold & Freema Agyeman

Larry Busacca/Getty

of New Amsterdam

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 56

Retta

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Good Girls

Advertisement

9 of 56

Skylar Astin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 56

James Pickens Jr., Jasmine Guy & Michael Ealy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

of Grey’s Anatomy and Stumptown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 56

Susan Kelechi Watson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of This Is Us

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 56

Jack Messina, Jeremy Maguire & Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Larry Busacca/Getty

of Manifest and Modern Family

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 56

Fran Drescher

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Indebted

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 56

Kal Penn & Aasif Mandvi

Larry Busacca/Getty

of Sunnyside and Evil

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 56

Stephanie Beatriz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 56

Kenan Thompson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Saturday Night Live

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 56

Lauren Ash, MaameYaa Boafo & Ito Aghayere

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

of Superstore, Bluff City Law and It’s a Man’s World

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 56

Jason George

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Station 19

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 56

Allison Miller, Stephanie Szostak, James Roday & Christina Moses

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of A Million Little Things

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 56

Nolan Gould & Ariel Winter

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

of Modern Family

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 56

Melissa Roxburgh & Heléne Yorke

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

of Manifest and The Other Two

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 56

Jimmy Smits & Bradley Whitford

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

of Bluff City Law and Perfect Harmony

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 56

Josh Dallas

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Manifest

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 56

Jaina Lee Ortiz, Danielle Savre & Barrett Doss

Craig Barritt/Getty

of Station 19

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 56

Chrissy Metz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of This Is Us

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 56

Mike Colter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Evil

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 56

Heléne Yorke, Skylar Astin & Alex Newell 

Larry Busacca/Getty

of The Other Two and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 56

Tom Payne

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Prodigal Son

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 56

Julianne Hough & Michele Weaver 

Larry Busacca/Getty

of America’s Got Talent and Council of Dads

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 56

Glenn Fleshler

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of For Life

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 56

James Pickens Jr., Jasmine Guy, Sterling K. Brown & CCH Pounder

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

of Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us and NCIS: New Orleans

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 56

Lauren Ash

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Superstore

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 56

Mike Colter & Donald Faison

Larry Busacca/Getty

of Evil and Emergence

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 56

Adam Pally

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Indebted

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 56

Jane Levy & Christina Hendricks

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 56

Ryan Eggold

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of New Amsterdam

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 56

Ming-Na Wen & Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Modern Family

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 56

Nolan Gould

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Modern Family

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 56

Lilly Singh & Julianne Hough

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE

of A Little Late with Lily Singh and America’s Got Talent

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 56

Taran Killam

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Single Parents

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 56

Janet Montgomery

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of New Amsterdam

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 56

Freema Agyeman, Azriel Crews & Terry Crews

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

of New Amsterdam, In Development and Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 56

Justin Hartley

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of This Is Us

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 56

Jaina Lee Ortiz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Station 19

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 56

James Roday & David Giuntoli

Larry Busacca/Getty

of A Million Little Things

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 56

Russell Hornsby

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Lincoln

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 56

Jason George & James Pickens Jr.

Larry Busacca/Getty

of Grey’s Anatomy 

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 56

Arielle Kebbel & Jimmy Smits

Larry Busacca/Getty

of Grand Hotel and Bluff City Law

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 56

Michael Imperioli

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Lincoln

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 56

Kenan Thompson & PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford

Larry Busacca/Getty

of Saturday Night Live

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 56

Charles Michael Davis

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of For the People

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 56

Jocko Sims, Terry Crews & Russell Hornsby

Larry Busacca/Getty

of New Amsterdam, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Lincoln

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 56

Mandy Moore

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of This Is Us

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 56

Michael Luwoye, Michel Gill, Jane Atkinson, Bradley Whitford, Caitlin McGee & Jimmy Smits

Larry Busacca/Getty

of Bluff City Law, God Friended Me and Perfect Harmony

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 56

Michael Emerson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

of Evil

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.