EW & PEOPLE Threw an Upfronts Party on Monday Night — and Your Favorite TV Stars Were There

Julianne Hough
of America’s Got Talent
Mandy Moore & Chrissy Metz
of This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown
of This Is Us
Toni Trucks & Yaya DaCosta
of SEAL Team and Chicago Med
Terry Crews
of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Ariel Winter
of Modern Family
Jocko Sims, Ryan Eggold & Freema Agyeman
of New Amsterdam
Retta
of Good Girls
Skylar Astin
of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
James Pickens Jr., Jasmine Guy & Michael Ealy
of Grey’s Anatomy and Stumptown
Susan Kelechi Watson
of This Is Us
Jack Messina, Jeremy Maguire & Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
of Manifest and Modern Family
Fran Drescher
of Indebted
Kal Penn & Aasif Mandvi
of Sunnyside and Evil
Stephanie Beatriz
of Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Kenan Thompson
of Saturday Night Live
Lauren Ash, MaameYaa Boafo & Ito Aghayere
of Superstore, Bluff City Law and It’s a Man’s World
Jason George
of Station 19
Allison Miller, Stephanie Szostak, James Roday & Christina Moses
of A Million Little Things
Nolan Gould & Ariel Winter
of Modern Family
Melissa Roxburgh & Heléne Yorke
of Manifest and The Other Two
Jimmy Smits & Bradley Whitford
of Bluff City Law and Perfect Harmony
Josh Dallas
of Manifest
Jaina Lee Ortiz, Danielle Savre & Barrett Doss
of Station 19
Chrissy Metz
of This Is Us
Mike Colter
of Evil
Heléne Yorke, Skylar Astin & Alex Newell
of The Other Two and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Tom Payne
of Prodigal Son
Julianne Hough & Michele Weaver
of America’s Got Talent and Council of Dads
Glenn Fleshler
of For Life
James Pickens Jr., Jasmine Guy, Sterling K. Brown & CCH Pounder
of Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us and NCIS: New Orleans
Lauren Ash
of Superstore
Mike Colter & Donald Faison
of Evil and Emergence
Adam Pally
of Indebted
Jane Levy & Christina Hendricks
of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls
Ryan Eggold
of New Amsterdam
Ming-Na Wen & Aubrey Anderson-Emmons
of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Modern Family
Nolan Gould
of Modern Family
Lilly Singh & Julianne Hough
of A Little Late with Lily Singh and America’s Got Talent
Taran Killam
of Single Parents
Janet Montgomery
of New Amsterdam
Freema Agyeman, Azriel Crews & Terry Crews
of New Amsterdam, In Development and Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Justin Hartley
of This Is Us
Jaina Lee Ortiz
of Station 19
James Roday & David Giuntoli
of A Million Little Things
Russell Hornsby
of Lincoln
Jason George & James Pickens Jr.
of Grey’s Anatomy
Arielle Kebbel & Jimmy Smits
of Grand Hotel and Bluff City Law
Michael Imperioli
of Lincoln
Kenan Thompson & PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford
of Saturday Night Live
Charles Michael Davis
of For the People
Jocko Sims, Terry Crews & Russell Hornsby
of New Amsterdam, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Lincoln
Mandy Moore
of This Is Us
Michael Luwoye, Michel Gill, Jane Atkinson, Bradley Whitford, Caitlin McGee & Jimmy Smits
of Bluff City Law, God Friended Me and Perfect Harmony
Michael Emerson
of Evil