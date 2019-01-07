Everything We Know About Big Little Lies Season 2 — From Ice Cream Fights to Meryl Streep

Big Little Lies is coming back for season 2, and from the look of things, the drama is just getting started.

HBO released a new teaser trailer for all of their returning series on Sunday, offering insight into what fans of the BLL can expect when the show returns.

Echoing the exciting clip, star Reese Witherspoon wrote, “It’s all happening,” alongside a tantalizing still from the teaser.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming season.

Somebody could wind up behind bars.

In one scene of the HBO teaser, Madeline Mackenzie (Witherspoon), Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie Carlson (Zoë Kravitz), Celeste Right (Nicole Kidman), and Renata Klein (Laura Dern), are all seen standing in a line with numbers up against their chest in what appears to be a police lineup.

All of the women are wearing the same Audrey Hepburn-inspired outfits they were at the end of last season, suggesting that the new season picks up right where things left off — and took a deadly turn.

Meryl Streep has arrived — and she wants answers.

In the short clip, Meryl Streep — who has joined the cast as Celeste’s (Kidman) mother-in-law Mary Louise Wright—seems to have a lot of questions about what became of her son Perry (Alexander Skarsgard).

In the short clip, she demands, “I want to know what happened that night.”

The drama will take a sweet turn.

While filming a scene for the series last year, photographs were published of Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at Streep.

In the photo, Streep has her back turned as Witherspoon furiously throws the cold treat through the air at her costar.

After the photos went viral, Witherspoon confirmed that her cone did in fact hit Streep.

“I got her!” the Oscar winner wrote in response to a fan.

Kidman’s real family will be featured.

In October, Kidman, who is also a producer of the show, revealed that her daughters will have a cameo in season 2.

“They were in as extras in Big Little Lies, which I’ve never told anyone, and I’m not being a big mouth,” Kidman told Ellen DeGeneres.

Kidman shares two daughters with husband Keith Urban — Faith Margaret, 7, and Sunday Rose, 10.

Season 2 was NEVER supposed to happen.

There’s no sequel to Liane Moriarty’s novel Big Little Lies. So the TV show’s writer David E. Kelly had his hesitations about a second season — until Meryl Streep changed his mind.

“I didn’t think it was a very good idea,” Kelley told The Hollywood Reporter in May. “I so loved how we ended year one and I thought, ‘Let’s just leave it at that.’”

Kelley said the addition of Streep’s character, who was introduced via a “novella of [new] stories” written by Moriarty, was “genius.”

“It’s a delicious character and I felt bringing her in was both liberating and daunting. Daunting because she sets a high bar and you have to measure up, but liberating in that now the show’s not going to be compared to last year. There was freedom in that,” he said.



Big Little Lies is expected to return in 2019.