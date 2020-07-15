Peacock originals available at launch include Brave New World, Psych 2, The Capture, Intelligence, Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte

Peacock Is Here! Everything to Watch on NBCUniversal's New Free Streaming Service

NCBUniversal's new streaming platform Peacock is here — and there is so much fresh content to watch!

Peacock is a free, ad-supported option that provides fans with more than 20,000 hours of programming. It includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series, complete classic series, popular movies, curated daily news and sports programming including the Olympics, Spanish-language content, select episodes of marquee Peacock originals and tent-pole series, as well as curated Peacock streaming genre channels.

While the platform's base plan is free, Peacock also offers a premium ad-supported version with more content for $4.99 per month, and an ad-free tier for $9.99 per month.

The free tier offers new episodes of current NBC series one week after they air, including This Is Us and The Blacklist.

Available comedies include 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live, Saved by the Bell, Punky Brewster, The Johnny Carson Show, The Carol Burnett Show, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Everybody Hates Chris.

The free tier also includes the beloved competition series Top Chef Masters, Hell's Kitchen, Hollywood Game Night and American Ninja Warrior Jr.; kids series including Kong, The Animated Series, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Fievel's American Tails and Woody Woodpecker; and Spanish-language titles like Betty en NY, I Love Jenni, Reina De Corazones, The Riveras, Preso No. 1, Caso Cerrado, El Baron, El Chema, Larrymania, Perro Amor, Mi Familia Perfecta, Quien es Quien, Victoria and Donde Esta Elisa.

Live sports in the free tier include four exclusive Premier League matches on launch day, coverage of the U.S. Open Championship and Women's Open Championships, an NFL Wild Card Playoff Game, and select events from the upcoming Tokyo and Beijing Olympics.

In addition, sports fans can enjoy on-demand replays of events like Triple Crown horse races, daily highlights from NBC Sports, hundreds of hours of sports series, and documentaries and films such as Tiger Woods Chasing History, 1968, I Am Ali, Dream Team, Being Evel, Feherty, Willie, and Peacock Originals Lost Speedways and In Deep with Ryan Lochte.

As for movies in the free tier, viewers can enjoy The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Tully, Phantom Thread, The Interpreter, American Psycho, The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, The Blair Witch Project, The Mummy, Joe, Fletch, Fletch Lives, The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury, Fear, Psycho, Do the Right Thing, Howard the Duck, Billy Elliot, The Birds, Willie, Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas, The Last House On The Left, I Am Ali, In The Name of the Father, Lone Ranger, The Hitcher, Law Abiding Citizen, The Sting, What Dreams May Come, Fried Green Tomatoes, One True Thing, Gosford Park, Dracula and Dragnet.

The premium tier will give streamers access to all of Peacock's original programming including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, DreamWorks Where's Waldo?, DreamWorks Cleopatra In Space and Curious George.

Comedy series Two and a Half Men, Everybody Loves Raymond, George Lopez, Jeff Foxworthy Show, King of Queens, Superstore, Frasier, and Cheers will also be available, along with House, The Affair, Yellowstone, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Ray Donovan, Swedish Dicks and American Ninja Warrior.

Kids series including DreamWorks Dragons: Riders of Berk, Care Bears and Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot, as well as a movie collection including unforgettable titles like Shrek, Lone Survivor, Ted, Identity Thief, Children of Men, Charlie Wilson's War, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Frankenstein, Kicking and Screaming, Larry Crowne and You, Me & Dupree will also be available for streaming.

Exclusive access to Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 8:00 p.m. ET will only be available on Peacock Premium when the shows return to in-studio production.

Peacock will continue to debut new content on the platform and will introduce popular shows The Office, Chicago P.D., Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Bates Motel, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Real Housewives of New York, Real Housewives of New Jersey, Real Housewives of Orange County, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump Rules, Millionaire Matchmaker, Top Chef, Married with Children, Curse of Oak Island, First 48, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, Cold Case Files and Charmed at a later date.

Peacock is available on Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast's eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.