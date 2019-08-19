Everything to Know About the Real Serial Killers of Mindhunter Season 2

Known as the BTK Killer for his gruesome method of binding, torturing and then killing his victims, the specter of Rader (Sonny Valicenti) looms over both seasons of Mindhunter. We see him in vignettes, going about his daily life with hints of his true deviance creeping in; season 2 jolts to a start when his wife discovers him engaged in auto-erotic asphyxiation, wearing a doll mask and women’s lingerie. And Special Agent Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) travels to Wichita, Kansas, hoping the new research on serial killers will shed light on still-unsolved case. In reality, Rader murdered 10 people between 1974 and 1991: the Otero family (Joseph and Julie, and their young children Joseph and Josephine), Kathryn Bright, Shirley Vian, Nancy Fox, Marine Hedge, Vicki Wegerle and Dolores E. Davis. Rader wasn’t caught until 2005, after taunting police about the cold case in letters. He was convicted of 10 counts of first degree murder and sentenced to 10 consecutive life terms in prison. Now 74 years old, he is in solitary confinement at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

PEOPLE spoke to Rader’s daughter, Kerri Rawson, about being raised by a serial killer in January 2019. She said she had no idea about his crimes (“Nobody wants to believe their father could be capable of such monstrous things”) and that “he just doesn’t seem to understand what he’s done. He doesn’t understand how much grief, pain and loss he’s caused to these families — and to ours.”