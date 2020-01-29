Everything to Know About Nikki Bella's DWTS Pro Fiancé Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are getting married — and having a baby!

On Wednesday, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the couple — who announced their engagement earlier this month — are expecting their first child together. (Nikki’s sister Brie Bella is also expecting her second child.)

So who is Nikki’s future husband and the soon-to-be father of her first child?

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/KCASports2019/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

RELATED: From Dance Partners to Life Partners: A Look Back at Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Romance

According to Chigvintsev’s personal website, the 37-year-old was born in Russia and learned how to dance from his mother at a very young age. At age 15, he moved to gain more dance training in Germany, Italy, and England.

When he moved to the United States, he began dancing with champion ballroom dancer Giselle Peacock. The pair married in 2004 but split a year later. Chigvintsev also briefly dated Dancing With the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inanba in 2006 prior to joining the series.

Chigvintsev competed on the first season of So You Think You Can Dance in 2005. He made it to the top 8 and later returned as a choreographer for season 2.

He also appeared in an episode of The O.C. and in the film I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, per his website.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

After participating in major touring dance shows on Broadway and in the West End, Chigvintsev was cast as a professional dancer on British series Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

Chigvintsev won his first season on the show with actress Kara Tointon. He appeared on the next three seasons and finished in 4th, 10th and 2nd, respectively.

In 2018, Chigvintsev made his first appearance on DWTS as a member of the Dance Troupe on season 18. Later that year, he was promoted to a pro dancer for season 19, thus exiting Strictly Come Dancing.

Chigvintsev competed in all but one season of DWTS between 2014 and 2018 before he was cut from the show ahead of season 28. He later said in an interview that “it was a massive shock.“

During season 25 in 2017, Chigvintsev was partnered with Nikki, now 36, and they finished in 7th place. At the time, Nikki was engaged to John Cena, but in 2018 the pair called off their engagement and canceled their wedding.

Image zoom Artem and Nikki Eric McCandless / ABC / Getty

RELATED: Artem Chigvintsev Says Being Cut from Dancing With the Stars Felt Like a ‘Punch in the Stomach’

After the breakup, Nikki reconnected with Chigvintsev. In March 2019, the reality star confirmed their romance with an Instagram photo that featured her giving him a kiss on the cheek.

Nikki revealed on her podcast four months later that she and Chigvintsev were “boyfriend and girlfriend,” while the pro dancer said, “We’re in a relationship.”

In a December 2019 episode of The Bellas podcast, Nikki shared that she had recently met her boyfriend’s parents, admitting that she was “really nervous” for the milestone moment.

On Jan. 3, Nikki announced on Instagram that she had accepted Chigvintsev’s proposal during a romantic trip to France two months prior.

Image zoom Nikki and Artem Artem Chigvintsev/Instagram

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc ❤️,” she wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram post. “I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!”

While the the couple haven’t shared any details about their upcoming nuptials, Nikki told PEOPLE that having a child is “something I’ve dreamed of my whole life.”

“I’m going to have this person to take care of for the rest of their life and help them do the right things and just show them the way of the world,” she said. “That’s amazing!”