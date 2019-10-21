Everything to Know About Modern Love, the Amazon Prime Series Bringing Twitter to Tears

Image zoom Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Move over This Is Us, there’s a new TV series clearing out the tissue aisle.

Modern Love, which streams on Amazon Prime and stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Catherine Keener, Andrew Scott and John Slattery, has become an instant hit after just three days of streaming — and Twitter is in tears over it.

Created by John Carney, the anthology series contains eight 30-minute, unconnected episodes based on The New York Times‘ weekly column that features personal essays about love penned by New York residents.

Since the show began streaming all eight episodes on Friday, viewers can’t get enough of the emotional rollercoaster that is Modern Love.

“I’m seriously only watching #ModernLove for the Andrew Scott episode.,” wrote one Twitter user. “But I’m on episode 2 now and already bawling my eyes out.I’m a sappy sap and this show is exactly what I need today.”

I’m seriously only watching #ModernLove for the Andrew Scott episode. But I’m on episode 2 now and already bawling my eyes out. 😭 I’m a sappy sap and this show is exactly what I need today pic.twitter.com/kgIOREQ6aD — Milla (@MissMilla17) October 18, 2019

me trying to get through literally one episode of #ModernLove without sobbing pic.twitter.com/p4KF93gCyp — gabriela (@gabzszs) October 19, 2019

Wow this was refreshing. If you enjoy love stories, New York and or crying this is for you. Perfect escapism #ModernLove pic.twitter.com/5isIRNT3Bm — Jeff’on (@HesABrickhouse) October 19, 2019

Fans specifically praised Hathaway’s performance as Lexi, a woman who struggles with bipolar disorder during the third episode, “Take Me as I Am, Whoever I Am.”

Ok, I still can’t stop thinking about #ModernLove

Episode 3 blew me away. All I will say it struck the deepest cord and Anne Hathaway really showed how dealing with a mental illness can affect someone’s entire life. Still can’t stop crying — Just Jess (@SticksNJesStone) October 19, 2019

Anne Hathaway in Modern Love just WOW. Honestly made me tear up watching that episode. The depressive episodes her character experienced really resonate with me. A true and accurate representation of what someone's depressive episodes can be like. #ModernLove #mentalhealth — Maria (@mbc_897) October 18, 2019

Carney, who directed and wrote the Oscar-winning romantic drama film Once, told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday that he stumbled upon the NYT‘s popular column years ago when making a film.

“I used to read the column because I couldn’t concentrate on anything else — when you’re making a film it’s hard to read about anything important in the world, no gloomy headlines,” he said. “‘Modern Love’ was the perfect espresso in the morning — a quick, five-minute read.”

Image zoom Dev Patel and Catherine Keener Giovanni Rufino/Amazon Studios

The director, who also helped write most of the episodes, looked through the collection of essays to find emotional stories that would touch the viewers of his adaption.

“All I really thought to myself was, ‘Pick ones that you feel connected to; try to avoid the ones you think are cute or maybe I could make a conventional TV show out of them — pick the ones that spoke to you because of something your mother once said to you or because of a theme that happened to you,'” Carney explained. “Personally, two of the stories for me are about having babies, which we had just done for the first time and that was very fresh in my life.”

Image zoom Shea Whigham and Julia Garner Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

He also said that the original writers were paid for the show to use their stories, but were not involved in the creative process. However, they were shown the final episodes to give their approval.

The series also stars Brandon Victor Dixon, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Garry Carr, Cristin Milioti, and Olivia Cooke.

Modern Love is streaming now on Amazon Prime.