Everything to Know About Matt Lauer's Complicated Divorce from Wife Annette Roque

When Matt Lauer was fired by NBC in 2017 for alleged sexual misconduct, it landed his marriage to wife Annette Roque on the rocks. Now, nearly two years after the longtime Today show anchor was terminated by the network, Roque has officially filed for divorce.

Roque, 52, submitted the paperwork Tuesday in Suffolk County, New York, as Lucian Chalfen, director of public information for the New York State Unified Court System, confirmed to PEOPLE.

“The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9th in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, New York and is awaiting judicial review of the agreement,” said Chalfen. “Upon a judge’s signature, it will be sent to the court clerk’s office to be entered. The process could take up to a few months.”

Roque’s attorney John Teitler told PEOPLE, “The matter has been settled.”

The pair, who have been married for just over 20 years, share three children: son Jack, 18, daughter Romy, 15, and son Thijs, 12.

Following his overnight exit from NBC in November 2017, a source told PEOPLE that Lauer, 61, and Roque went through a challenging time as they grappled with the news — and what it meant for their relationship.

“They were working through their issues at first — they were never hopeful of working it out,” said the source. “But it took her a long time to work through it.”

“Annette needed time to figure out what she wanted and wrap her head around it all,” continued the source. “From the beginning, it was never like ‘We are done.’ It was like, ‘What is this?’ She needed time to figure things out and she realized —and he did, too — that the best thing was to split up.”

Just weeks after his firing, PEOPLE confirmed the two were no longer wearing their wedding rings, though a source said Lauer was “fighting to save the marriage.”

“He doesn’t want a divorce,” the source said at the time. “Both of them, their first thought is their children.”

By April 2018, a source revealed that the couple was “preparing for divorce.”

“He is truly devastated and wants to make up for anything he has done to hurt people,” said the source. “But the damage in his marriage can’t be fixed, and each would be better off to move on. They know this, but the kids are important to both of them.”

As they worked to finalize the terms of their divorce, the exes continued to live in their Hamptons compound with their children. According to a source, Lauer was staying in the guest house.

In August, it was reported that Lauer could pay Roque up to $20 million in the settlement and that they agreed to share custody of the children.

In November, a source told PEOPLE that “the divorce is still not final but Annette will get a lot of money. He took a financial hit with all this,” and added: “Annette’s going to get a lot of money. Everybody’s pretty sure he’s going to have to give her the horse farm. That’s her love.”

“He and Annette are co-parenting,” another source added at the time. “They’re just all business. They have to talk and they even spend some time together as a family, but when they do it’s not about them it’s about the children.”

In the wake of Lauer’s firing, several insiders told PEOPLE that the anchor was allegedly often unfaithful to Roque.

“By Matt’s own admission there were struggles and challenges with his wife,” said one source. “Like many couples, they struggled with a modern marriage.”

A former longtime colleague of Lauer’s said the marriage “was never good,” adding that Lauer’s reputation as a ladies’ man bothered his wife, a Dutch model, even before they wed.

“He was a player when she met him and she knew that,” the colleague said. “Even many years ago, he was a flirt, a philanderer. He did his thing.”

In June, PEOPLE confirmed that his plans to sell the family’s $44 million Hamptons home.

The house — a beachfront estate he bought for $36.5 million from actor Richard Gere, according to the New York Post — is a 12-bedroom, 12-bath property, known as Strongheart Manor. It features a 14,000-square-foot main house with two guesthouses and a basketball court on six acres.

Lauer and Roque, who wed in October 1998 after meeting on a blind date, have been open about marital troubles in the past.

Roque once filed for divorce from Lauer in 2006, citing “cruel and inhumane” behavior, though she withdrew the petition three weeks later.

In 2010, the couple denied a report that Lauer had moved out of their New York City apartment.

“Have we had a completely perfect, easy marriage? No. But the stories you’ve read over the years are not true,” Lauer said. “I don’t think we’re any different than any married couple that’s been together for 12 years.”

Roque said in a separate interview with PEOPLE, “Out of self respect, I want to stand up for our family and protect them.”