Everything to Know about Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey's Daughter and Diddy's Rumored Girlfriend

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his rumored new flame go way back.

The music mogul, 49, and Steve Harvey’s 22-year-old stepdaughter Lori sparked dating rumors Wednesday night after being spotted together in New York City.

Lori had a big smile on her face as the pair walked around in matching outfits: white tops with blue bottoms.

Reps for both Diddy and Lori did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Here’s everything to know about Lori.

She’s Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter.

Lori is the daughter of Marjorie Harvey, who wed Family Feud host Steve, 62, in 2007.

Sharing an affectionate relationship with her stepfather, Lori posted a sweet photo of the pair posing together in January, to celebrate his birthday.

“Happpyyyyy Birthdayyyyy to the coolest, most hardworking, caring and loving dad in the world! Thank you for being everything that you are. You’re one of a kind, I love you to the moon and back, she wrote, adding three heart emojis.

She reportedly dated Diddy’s son.

Lori also has a connection to the Combs family.

TMZ reported that Lori may have been previously linked to the rapper’s 25-year-old son, Justin Dior, with ex Misa Hylton-Brim.

Lori posted a loving tribute to Diddy’ ex, Kim Porter, following her November death.

“Having a hard time processing this one…you were such a beautiful person inside and out. Thank you for always being so sweet and loving to me,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the pair.

“I’m so glad I told you how much I loved and missed you last time I saw you. Your energy was truly something special. An angel on earth and now in heaven. RIP Momma Kim,” she added.

She’s a working model.

In addition to showing off her fashion-forward looks on social media, Lori has booked some high-profile modeling gigs.

Lori walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall/Winter 2017 show in Milan, as well as for their Spring/Summer 2018 show later that year, making her way down the runway alongside the Diddy and Porter’s son Christian Combs.

She went on to appear in their Autumn/Winter 2019 couture show the following year.

Lori is also a brand ambassador with online retailer Pretty Little Thing and released her own collection with them last month.

She’s breaking the mold.

Standing at 5-feet-3-inches, she’s much shorter than the average model.

“Being that I’m not a traditional model, it’s kind of cool because I feel like it’s opening up a door for a new generation of models that look more like me versus being 5-foot-10 and super skinny [with a] super flat stomach and super skinny legs like everything looks so perfect,” she said during a 2017 interview with BET.

Sharing that for “the longest” time she was told she wouldn’t be able to make it in the industry, Lori emphasized how important it is to “not be swayed by other people’s opinions.”

“You can’t let someone tell you [that] you can’t do something, especially if that person hasn’t done it before,” she explained.

She was once engaged.

Lori was previously engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay.

Sharing the good news in June 2017, Steve gave the couple his blessing in a sweet social media post.

“Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter @lori_harvey_ to @memphisdepay this young man is a good one!” he wrote alongside a picture from the couple’s engagement.

Lori has also previously been linked to Trey Songz and was mentioned in Meek Mill’s 2018 song “Going Bad” as a woman he would like to date.

She’s an equestrian.

Much like top models Gigi and Bella Hadid, Lori’s first love was horseback riding.

In 2014, Harvey dedicated a segment of his talk show to bragging about Lori after she won first place in a horse riding competition in Illinois.

“I’m a proud papa,” he said, explaining that Lori had been an equestrian rider for three years.

However, an injury derailed her quest to continue riding professionally.

“I wanted to be a professional equestrian,” she told Vogue in 2018. “But I got injured badly a few years ago, so now I only ride leisurely.

And Diddy is newly single.

The romance rumors about Diddy and Lori come nine months after the music mogul officially announced his split from longtime girlfriend Cassie Ventura, 32.

Just last month, Combs congratulated his ex on her pregnancy with boyfriend Alex Fine, sharing a sweet tribute to the couple on Instagram.

“Congratulations @Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cassie cuddling with her man. “God bless ❤️❤️❤️ L O V E.”

Combs is a father to three sons — Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, and three daughters, Chance, 13, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12 — from previous relationships.