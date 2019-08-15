Everything to Know About The Haunting of Hill House Season 2, Bly Manor

The Crain family’s fate may be sealed, but Netflix will follow a new cast of tormented characters in another installment of The Haunting of Hill House, its critically acclaimed, supernatural drama.

The first season, premiered in October 2018 and was loosely based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. It alternated between three timelines and followed Hugh and Olivia Crain and their five kids, who face peril in the paranormal Hill House which changes their lives forever.

After the series was picked up for a second season, fans speculated it would follow Hill House’s earlier occupants, seen as ghosts throughout the show. But creator Mike Flanagan confirmed that the new installment will be a part of “The Haunting” anthology, meaning the next chapter will feature a whole new story.

Here is everything we know the next season of Netflix’s supernatural horror.

It’s based on Henry James’ novella

Season 2 of the anthology series will be called The Haunting of Bly Manor, based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, and according to Flanagan, it’ll be much, much scarier.

“For Henry James fans, it’s going to be pretty wild, and for people who aren’t familiar with his work, it’s going to be unbelievably scary,” Flanagan told film blog Birth.Movies.Death. “I already think it’s much scarier than season 1, so I’m very excited about it.”’

The Turn of the Screw follows a governess who, while caring for two children at a remote estate, is convinced that the grounds are haunted.

“It’s a cool way to expand on some of the things I loved about Season 1, but within the framework of a new story, without having to be restrained by the decisions we made last time,” Flanagan also said.

Several of the season 1 stars will return — but as new characters.

Season 1 of the hit Netflix series saw an ensemble cast, featuring Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel and Victoria Pedretti. Although the second season will focus on a whole new story with a new cast, two of the original stars will be back.

Pedretti and Jackson-Cohen, who starred as twins Nell and Luke in Hill House, respectively, will return for the next installment as completely new characters.

Pedretti opened up about her new character on Twitter, saying that she is playing Dani, “a governess who takes care of two very unusual children.”

And given that Siegel is Flanagan’s wife and frequent creative collaborator (check out their stunningly scary 2016 film, Hush), we’d be surprised if she didn’t sign on in some way.

It will premiere next year.

In February, the show’s Twitter account revealed that The Haunting of Bly Manor would be coming in 2020.