Everything to Know About Garcelle Beauvais, RHOBH's Famous New Housewife

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is bringing in some fresh blood for season 10, and newcomer Garcelle Beauvais is sure to make a splash.

The Haitian-American actress and former fashion model, 52, is joining the Bravo series alongside Sutton Stracke. And she’s making history in doing so: Beauvais is the first black Housewife in a predominantly white cast.

While she may be one of the two new girls on the block, Beauvais is no stranger to being in the spotlight.

After moving to Miami from Haiti with her six siblings, Beauvais pursued a career in modeling. Relocating to New York City, she signed with Ford Models and Irene Marie Models and appeared in catalogs for Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and more, according to Defining Cultures.

She also became an actress. After landing several minor roles in shows such as Miami Vice, Family Matters, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, she made a name for herself in Fox soap opera Models, Inc., where she played Cynthia Nichols from 1994-1995.

That next year, Beauvais landed a leading role as Francesca “Fancy” Monroe on the 90s sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show. She remained on the series for all 100 episodes, and it launched her into her next main role: A.D.A. Valerie Heywood on ABC’s NYPD Blue, which lasted from 2001-2004.

Beauvais’ recent television roles include Grimm, The Magicians, Power, and Freeform’s Siren. She has also appeared in films. In 2017, she played Doris Toomes in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Her next film role will be in the 2020 romantic comedy Coming 2 America, which also stars Eddie Murphy, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, and Tracy Morgan.

Aside from her modeling and acting career, Beauvais is a mother to three children: a son Oliver, 28, with her first husband, producer Daniel Saunders, and twin sons Jax Joseph and Jaid Thomas, 11, with her second husband, CAA agent Mike Nilon.

In 2012, Beauvais shared a heartfelt note about motherhood on PEOPLE’s parenting blog.

“My sons bring me such joy, even when they drive me nuts,” she wrote. I’m sure you can relate! Let’s face it: little boys have lots of energy, and when you have two who are the same age at the same time, it means a lot of activity!”

In her blog, the actress also announced her children’s book I Am Mixed, which she published in 2013 and is inspired by Jax and Jaid’s experiences as twins of mixed race.

Following the RHOBH news on Thursday, she expressed her excitement at joining the longtime Bravo series.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Beauvais told The Daily Dish. “As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!”

“Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world,” Beauvais added. “The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Along with Stracke, Beauvais joins Lisa Rinna Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Denise Richards, and Erika Girardi on the series.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 is expected to premiere in 2020.