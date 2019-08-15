Everything to Know About Caitriona Balfe's Super Private Relationship with Husband Tony McGill

Surprise! Caitriona Balfe is married.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Outlander star said “I do” to music producer Anthony “Tony” McGill at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, in the United Kingdom, multiple sources told PEOPLE. Reps for the actress did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the public calendar for the church confirms a wedding for “A McGill” took place there last weekend.

Little is known about the ultra-private couple, and their wedding was appropriately low-key: PEOPLE can confirm it was a close-knit family affair officiated by Rev. Louis Beasley-Suffolk, who performed a Roman Catholic service.

It’s unclear exactly when Balfe and McGill started dating, but the earliest evidence of their romance dates back to 2015, when a friend posted a video of her sitting on his lap at a bar in Ireland on Instagram. (McGill was not tagged and does not appear to have any social media accounts of his own.)

Since then, the couple has only stepped out in public together a handful of times, including the 2016 ceremony for Jodie Foster‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Oscar Wilde Awards in 2017, and BAFTA-related events in 2018 and 2019.

Their most recent public appearance was at the Henley Festival, a boutique music and arts event, on July 12 in Henley-on-Thames, England.

Image zoom Caitriona Balfe Tony McGill at a 2018 BAFTA Awards after party in London

Image zoom Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill at a 2019 BAFTA Awards party in Los Angeles Kevork Djansezian/BAFTA LA/Getty

Image zoom Caitriona Balfe and Tony McGill at the 2019 Henley Festival in England Dave Benett/Getty

Balfe exclusively confirmed her engagement to PEOPLE at the 2018 Golden Globes in January, where she was nominated for best performance by an actress in a drama series for Outlander.

“It happened over the break,” she told PEOPLE as she showed off her engagement ring for the first time at the awards show.

“I’m very happy,” she added.

Image zoom Caitriona Balfe at the 2018 Golden Globes Venturelli/WireImage

In an interview with Parade last fall, Balfe briefly addressed her engagement when asked if Outlander fans had finally accepted that she and costar Sam Heughan are not a couple in real life.

“There’s a small vocal group that really wanted it, which is just a testament to the characters that we portray, that the love story is so inspiring and so aspirational that people just really wanted to believe in it,” she said. “And that’s a nice thing. But I think things are pretty clear now that I’m engaged to someone else. Everyone gets it now.”