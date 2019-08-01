Everything to Know About Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder's Fiancé

Stassi Schroeder has found the one.

On Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared a sweet photo on Instagram to announce that she is engaged to boyfriend Beau Clark.

News of Schroeder and Clark’s relationship first broke in February 2018, when Schroeder revealed to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she was in a relationship. Not long after, Clark was correctly identified as the lucky guy.

Schroeder, who endured rollercoaster relationships with Jax Taylor and Patrick Meagher for years, has been open on the Bravo series and social media about her happy partnership with Clark, a commercial and casting advertiser who was born in Italy.

As Clark explained in May 2018 on Schroeder’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, he moved to America as a child with his mother, who remarried when he was 5. Clark did not see his biological father again until he was 21 years old.

Working in commercial casting for Sanford Casting, Clark isn’t too far removed from the entertainment world. And the couple owe their origin to another Vanderpump Rules cast member.

Schroeder was first introduced to Clark by her costars, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. “Katie saw him at The Grove and looked over and said, ‘That’s a dude that I think Stassi would love,'” Schroeder explained in the WWHL interview in December. “And he made out with Kristen on a movie set 10 years ago, on camera.”

Prior to his career in commercial casting, Clark acted in a short film titled The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer. Doute, who had not yet made a name for herself on the Bravo series, was also featured in the 2010 film, and as Schroeder recalled, even smooched Clark during the film.

Seven years later, Doute introduced Schroeder and Clark to each other at a party, and as he explained on Schroder’s podcast in February, he had his doubts about her — specifically due to her Instagram and reality TV career.

However, he opted to give Schroeder a shot, and the two finally connected after an event at the Mondrian Hotel in Los Angeles in August 2017.

“We ended up closing down Mondrian talking,” he said on the podcast. “I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

Clark made his official reality TV debut in season 7 of Vanderpump Rules and even got approval from the most important player of all: Lisa Vanderpump, who tweeted in December, “Love me some Beau.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in January about their romance, Schroeder called Clark a “good one.”

“I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s— boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!”

He clearly appreciates her love of the macabre, getting down on one knee in a graveyard on Wednesday.

After Clark popped the question, the couple was joined by many Vanderpump Rules cast members, including Vanderpump, Taylor, Maloney, Brittany Cartwright and Tom Schwartz, to celebrate.

The Bravo stars poured out their love for the newly engaged couple on social media, sending their congrats and documenting the festivities at Villa Rosa, Vanderpump’s home.