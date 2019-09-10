Everything to Know About Apple TV+, Including How Much It Costs and When It Launches

Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have a new competitor in the streaming war thanks to Apple’s new service, Apple TV+.

On Tuesday, Apple revealed more details about its forthcoming product at its Cupertino headquarters, including when it launches, how much it will cost and all the A-list actors who are involved.

Apple had previously debuted the trailer for one of its upcoming original shows, The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell and will premiere the same day the service is launched.

Disney, HBO, and NBC Universal are all gearing up to debut their own streaming services, and Disney’s service, Disney+, will drop just 11 days after Apple TV+ does.

Here is everything you need to know about the streaming world’s latest contender, Apple TV+.

When will it launch?

Eager subscribers don’t have to wait too much longer, because Apple TV+ will launch on Nov. 1. The ad-free subscription service will be available in more than 100 countries.

Plus, several programs will begin streaming that very day, including the highly anticipated The Morning Show.

How much will it cost?

Apple TV+ is offering a serious bargain with an introductory price of $4.99 per month, including family access. That makes Apple TV+ the cheapest streaming service as of now.

Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple TV+ subscription. Not to mention, customers who buy an iPhone, iMac or Apple TV will get a whole year of Apple TV+ for free.

What shows will be included?

Apple will offer a multitude of original series that will debut on Nov. 1, starting with The Morning Show. Starring Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell, the series is almost ripped from the headlines as it follows the drama behind a news program following a sexual misconduct scandal.

Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard will star in the sci-fi series See, which is set 600 years in the future after a virus has decimated mankind and rendered the remaining population blind.

Dickinson will explore the coming-of-age story of Emily Dickinson (Hailee Steinfeld) as a young, rebellious youth. Jane Krakowski will play Emily’s mother, Mrs. Dickinson.

For All Mankind, starring Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones and Shantel VanSanten, will follow an alternate history in which the global space race never ended.

Additional Apple TV+ shows to come include children’s series Helpsters, an elephant documentary film called The Elephant Queen, the return of Charlie Brown’s dog in Snoopy In Space, and Ghostwriter, a reinvention of the original series that follows four kids teaming up to release fictional characters from their books.

And finally, Oprah will round out Apple TV+ with an inspirational series in which she builds a global book community to share meaningful ways to create positive change around the world.

Some of the new streaming service’s shows will premiere with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week. However, other shows will debut their full seasons for viewers to binge all at once.

Apple TV+ is available for streaming on Nov. 1.