Missing Game of Thrones? Amazon is bringing one of the most popular fantasy novels of all time to the small screen with its new series, The Wheel of Time.

The show is based on the series of books of the same name, published between 1990 and 2004, set in an epic world where magic exists and only a certain number of women can access it.

The series was written by the late Robert Jordan, and it spanned into 14 volumes, in addition to a prequel novel and two companion books. The novels have sold over 90 million copies worldwide, and in 2017, it was announced that Sony Pictures would adapt it into television. A year later, Amazon picked up the series.

Image zoom Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock; Benny Stroet; Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Game of Thrones Fans Slam Finale: ‘Worst Episode of the Entire Series’

Here is everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time.

Who’s in the cast?

In June, Deadline revealed that Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike was the first to be cast in the series. The Gone Girl actress will play Moiraine, the protagonist of the series and a member of an incredibly powerful, all-female organization called the Aes Sedai.

On Wednesday, Amazon revealed more stars: Josha Stradowski has been cast as Rand’Al Thor, while Madeleine Madden, who has appeared in ABC series The Code, is set to play Egwene Al’Vere.

Image zoom

Barney Harris will play Mat Cauthon, Power Rangers Ninja Steel‘s Zoe Robins has been cast as Nynaeve, and Marcus Rutherford will round out the main cast as Perrin Aybara.

RELATED: Clay Jensen Is Suspect No. 1 in New 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Trailer: ‘I Didn’t Do This!’

What’s it about?

According to Amazon’s press release, the series follows Moiraine (Pike) in a magic-filled world that only certain women are allowed to enter. Moiriane arrives in the small town of Two Rivers and embarks on a dangerous journey with five young women and men, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or (uh-oh) destroy humanity.

RELATED VIDEO: Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Heads to Miami! See Rachel Brosnahan & Alex Borstein Poolside in Season 3

When will it premiere?

The Wheel of Time will stream on Amazon Video. It does not yet have a release date.

Former Survivor contestant Rafe Judkins is serving as the main showrunner and executive producer. Judkins has previously worked on shows such as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and Hemlock Grove.

RELATED: See New Photos of Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter as Royal Sisters in The Crown

Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment (Winter Dragon), Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Winter Dragon), Darren Lemke (Shazam!, Goosebumps, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe and Uta Briesewitz will also serve as executive producers, with Briesewitz set to direct the first two episodes.

Pike is also a producer, and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson as consulting producers.

The Wheel of Time will premiere on Amazon Video.