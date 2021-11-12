Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony on Thursday

Who Is Paris Hilton's Husband Carter Reum? Everything to Know About the Entrepreneur

Paris Hilton has found her happily ever after!

"We ended the night with dancing and raging to a DJ set. It was the best day and night of my life," Hilton wrote on her blog Thursday. "If I could do it all again I would in a heartbeat. I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones and for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating."

"This feels like it was always meant to happen," she said. "I feel like this is meant to be."

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Hilton's husband.

Paris Hilton Wedding Credit: Jose Villa/Shutterstock

He's an entrepreneur and venture capitalist.

In 2016, Reum and his brother Courtney co-founded M13. The company aims to "help founders make better decisions and win in their category," per the organization's LinkedIn.

M13's impressive roster of clients includes Lyft, Pinterest, Bonobos, Daily Harvest, Class Pass, Snapchat and more.

Reum and his brother also co-founded the alcohol brand VEEV Spirits in 2007. They sold their majority stake in the company in 2016.

He used to work at Goldman Sachs.

Reum previously worked at Goldman Sachs from 2002 to 2006 in the investment banking division. According to his LinkedIn, some of his clients included Under Armour and Vitamin Water.

His father was a successful business executive.

Reum is the son of late business executive W. Robert Reum, who was the president, chairman and CEO of Amsted Industries. Forbes valued the company at $4 billion.

paris hilton carter reum Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

He's an author.

Reum co-authored a book with his brother in 2018 titled Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success. In the book, the two siblings provide guidance on how to succeed in business.

He has also contributed articles to Inc. Magazine.

He's a longtime family friend of the Hiltons.

Paris told PEOPLE last year that she's known Reum for 15 years. The two started dating after she attended his sister Halle Hammond's Thanksgiving celebrations.