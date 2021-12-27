Everything to Know About NeNe Leakes' New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh Who Makes Her 'Very Happy'

NeNe Leakes is enjoying a new romance with boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 54, previously confirmed to The Shade Room that she and Sioh are dating, telling the outlet that her late husband Gregg gave her his blessing to see other people before he died of colon cancer earlier this year.

"I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone. Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were 'be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one,' " she said.

Since then, she has been spotted out with Sioh and has posted several pictures of him on her Instagram page. Read below for everything we know about Leakes' new beau.

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Credit: NeNe Leakes/Instagram

He Makes Her 'Very Happy'

After Leakes was photographed holding hands with Sioh in Miami Beach on Dec. 18, a source close to the Bravo star told PEOPLE she is "very happy right now."

"She can't stop smiling around Nyonisela. It's still very new but she's almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies," the source said, adding that the two met through their pal Peter Thomas. (Thomas is the ex-husband of former RHOA star Cynthia Bailey.)

"It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg's death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you," the source continued.

"Nyonisela treats her like a queen," they said. "He's constantly fawning over her, showering her with compliments and putting her needs first. She couldn't have found a better guy to be with after her loss."

He's a Fashion Designer

Sioh designs and owns his own menswear brand, called Nyoni Couture, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He sells custom suits, tuxedos, shirts, shoes and various accessories online and at his brick-and-mortar storefront.

During a July interview with a Ghanian news outlet, DailyGuide Network, Sioh said his fashion ideas "are derived from my African heritage fused with Western styles."

"I am a very passionate individual and highly motivated," the Liberian-born designer said. "I am motivated by people, products and the planet. For as long as I have known myself, I have been heavily interested in fashion. I have transformed my passion for being fashionable into compassion to provide high-quality apparels for men at affordable costs."

"Growing up in Liberia, schools wore uniforms. I remember looking forward to what we call 'Color Day', meaning students were allowed to wear ordinary clothing to school for the day and the best male and female students were awarded a prize. I won a lot of those prizes," he added.

He's a Father of Three

In the same interview with DailyGuide Network, Sioh shared that he is a father to "two handsome boys and a beautiful daughter."

Last month, he paid tribute to one of his sons on his Instagram page for his birthday.

"You're re [sic] not just a son. You are the reason I'm living, the king of my heart. I love you son 🙏🏾 Happy Birthday 🎂🎁 I wish you many more years to come…," Sioh captioned a sweet photo of him and the boy wearing matching outfits.

He Celebrated NeNe's Birthday with Her

Rumors of a romance between Leakes and Sioh first surfaced when she posted photos from her 54th birthday celebration on Dec. 15. In addition to her many family and friends, Sioh was included in some of the pics.

"I love all of y'all for loving me and making sure am good during this time," she wrote alongside her post.

Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh Credit: Nene Leakes/Instagram

She also documented a date night they had on Thursday, the night before Christmas Eve.

In a series of videos and photos posted to her Instagram story, Leakes showed off a lobster tail dinner with Sioh, as well as Thomas. One clip showed Leakes and Sioh getting cozy, as she rested her head on his shoulder and flicked her tongue in his direction.