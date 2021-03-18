Everything to Know About Kid90, Soleil Moon Frye's Documentary Examining Child Stardom

Soleil Moon Frye's new documentary, Kid90, tracks the actress' childhood and teenage years in Hollywood — including close relationships with fellow stars, drug use, mental health struggles, the pressures of fame and, of course, young love.

The movie, now streaming on Hulu, features home videos, voicemails, audio records and diary entries all preserved by the 44-year-old Punky Brewster star.

"As I started going through it, so much was revealed," Frye previously told PEOPLE of the project. "There was so much joy and love and bliss, but there was also so much pain. I had locked so much away because I didn't want to deal with it. But by opening up the vault, I was able to reconnect with who I really am."

The documentary also looks back on some other child stars and their own experiences growing up in the entertainment industry. (A young Leonardo DiCaprio makes a few appearances.)

Whether you're a fellow '90s kid or simply looking to learn more about your favorite child stars, here's everything to know about the popular new doc.

Soleil Moon Frye Image zoom Credit: Soleil Moon Frye/ Hulu

Frye used her own footage and diaries to piece the film together.

Frye carried around a video camera and documented her life long before cell phones made that the norm. At the start of Kid90, she explains that at the time, she somehow knew that one day her footage would help make up a cohesive story.

"I think it's fascinating to be able to go back and have a true chronological blueprint of what it was to grow up as a teenager in the '90s," she says. "And part of me believes that somewhere inside that teenage girl knew that she was going to have a story to tell, knew that she was going to go on an adventure. And she was going to document every f---ing second of it, so that she could share it someday."

Soleil Moon Frye Image zoom Credit: Soleil Moon Frye/ Hulu

In addition to her camera footage, pictures and voicemails, Frye also picks up some old diaries and reads directly from them, providing a glimpse into the mind of a young teenager.

It documents the unique pressures of child stardom — good and bad.

Frye, who was first cast in Punky Brewster when she was just 7 years old, makes it clear that she wanted to act as a young girl.

The documentary features a lot of the positive elements of her experience, including time spent hanging out with other young stars such as Beverly Hills, 90210's Brian Austin Green and Saved by the Bell's Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Soleil Moon Frye Image zoom Credit: Soleil Moon Frye/ Hulu

But Kid90 also unpacks some of the downfalls of child stardom. In one scene, Gosselaar, 47, recounts being told on set, "You have to act like an adult," despite being a preteen at the time.

The young actors were also exposed to a tumultuous environment early on, and the documentary underlines partying and drug use. David Arquette, who has been open about his struggles with addiction, says at one point in the film that "it got dark."

Frye also reflects on the losses they experienced, including the death of her friend Jonathan Brandis, who died by suicide in 2003.

"The greatest thing I can do now is carry those memories with me," she told PEOPLE. "It's part of my self-discovery. I'm raw and I'm emotional, but I am who I am."

Soleil Moon Frye Image zoom Soleil Moon Frye and Jonathan Brandis | Credit: Soleil Moon Frye/ Hulu

It looks back on the star's first romantic relationships.

Frye's diary also chronicled her first crushes and relationships — in one entry, she described Johnny Depp as her "future husband" and drew hearts around Mark Wahlberg's name in another.

She also recounts her first sexual experience with actor Charlie Sheen, to whom she lost her virginity.

"He's somebody I've had a crush on for years. He's a person that intrigues me and excites me," Frye says in one scene, as she reads from a diary entry that described "the most strange and incredible day ever."

The journal entry — from Dec. 18, 1994, when she was 18 years old — also compares her experience with Sheen, 55, to Carrie Bradshaw's relationship with Mr. Big in Sex and the City.

Kid90 is streaming on Hulu.