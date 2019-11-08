Disney+ Is Almost Here! Learn How Much it Costs and What Shows Are Available to Watch

Disney fanatics, the time is almost here.

On Tuesday, Disney is launching its new streaming service, Disney+. The service will feature an overload of feature films, TV shows and animated series.

The launch comes 11 days after Apple dropped their own streaming service, Apple TV+. Meanwhile, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are also gearing up for their streaming platforms in 2020.

The crowded field already consists of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, CBS All Access and DC Universe.

Here is everything you need to know about the streaming world’s latest contender, Disney+.

When will it launch?

Disney+’s highly anticipated arrival comes on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. It launches one week later in Australia and New Zealand.

However, eager fans can already sign up for a pre-order to start streaming as soon as the big day arrives.

How much will it cost?

Disney is offering a monthly price of $6.99 per month for the streaming service. If subscribers want to pay for a yearly commitment, that price currently sits at $69.99 per year.

Subscribers can also get a streaming bundle of Disney+, ESPN+ and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $12.99/month.

And any Verizon customers out there are in luck, because the telecommunications giant are offering new and existing customers an entire year of Disney+ for free.

Customers who sign up will pay the monthly price of $6.99 thereafter to keep the service.

What shows will be included?

The better question is, what isn’t available to stream on Disney+?

For starters, the service will debut original shows The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars TV show, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

An ever-growing list of Disney-owned titles will be available on the launch day as well. The library includes 100 Disney Channel Original Movies, every Star Wars movie, seven of the Marvel films, the Pirates of the Caribbean films and even cult classics like Newsies.

Several National Geographic Channel shows will also be available, as will all 30 seasons of The Simpsons. Plus, just about every animated classic in the Disney vault can be streamed.

Disney+ will also eventually be home to several brand-new series, including WandaVision featuring Avengers stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan; and upcoming reboots of Home Alone and Night at the Museum.

A reboot of Lizzie McGuire is also in the works, with Hilary Duff‘s return as the titular character. And (hopefully in time for next Halloween), a Hocus Pocus sequel has been confirmed.

Disney+ is available for streaming on Nov. 12.