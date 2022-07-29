The Dance Moms alum kick-started a back-and-forth with Cameron Bure when she posted a viral TikTok calling the Fuller House star the "rudest" person she'd ever met

Everything to Know About Candace Cameron Bure and JoJo Siwa's Public Spat

Candice Cameron Bure visits Build Studio on November 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images); JoJo Siwa attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2021 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure have after a now-viral TikTok video posted by Siwa labeled Cameron Bure the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met.

Cameron Bure, 46, shared an apology on Instagram after seeing the comment — though Siwa, 19, has claimed Cameron Bure left some details out of her retelling of the story.

From when they first met to where they stand now, here's a breakdown of the saga between Siwa and Cameron Bure.

How did JoJo Siwa's feud with Candace Cameron Bure start?

Though Siwa posted her TikTok on July 24, the roots of the mini-feud actually go back eight years, when Cameron Bure seemed to ignore Siwa at a Fuller House premiere when the Dance Moms star was just 11 years old.

Cameron Bure posted a response to Siwa's TikTok, saying she "immediately tried to reach out" to figure out what happened since Siwa didn't give any details in the split-second share.

"She actually didn't want to tell me because she said it's so silly, she felt bad and that's why it just wasn't a big deal to her," said Candace Bure. "But then she said, 'I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, 'Can I have a picture with you?' and you said to me, 'Not right now.' And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'"

"I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn't take a picture with you!" Cameron Bure continued, adding, "I feel crummy. JoJo, I'm so sorry!"

JoJo Siwa (Photo Credit_ Sami Drasin) (1) JoJo Siwa | Credit: Sami Drasin

Did Siwa accept the apology?

According to Bure, Siwa was understanding; Bure recalled her saying, "You weren't even mean! And I get it now, as an adult, when you're on the red carpet and everything's happening and you're being pulled in different directions, but at that time I was 11."

Where do the stars stand now?

On July 29, Siwa said Cameron Bure wasn't fully truthful in her apology video.

"We did speak on the phone. She shared that in her [Instagram video]," the dancer told Page Six. "She didn't share all the details of the meeting. But it was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was just stuck with."

Candace Bure has yet to respond to Siwa's latest comments.

candace cameron bure; jojo siwa

Who else has commented on Cameron Bure and Siwa's feud?

Spelling, 49, commented on the video Tuesday, writing, "You are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put, I'm sitting here crying 😭 watching this video. Rings soooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo."

Siwa's Dancing with the Stars season 30 partner Johnson,28, posted heart emojis in the comments section.

Food blogger Rizzo, 43, wrote, "Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!? 😂😂," the food blogger commented. "(Jk you're the best ever…so crazy you even had to spill all the tea..if that's how the kids say it these days)."

And Cameron Bure's daughter Natasha reportedly posted her own, since-deleted, response to Instagram in defense of her mom.