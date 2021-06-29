Meet The Bachelorette's Blake Moynes, Who Crashed Katie Thurston's Season for Another Shot at Love

After participating in Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' seasons of the ABC dating show, the Canadian wildlife manager showed up to meet Katie Thurston on Monday night's episode

Katie Thurston received a welcome surprise on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette, when season 16 contestant Blake Moynes showed up at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa in New Mexico and asked to join her season.

Katie, 30, revealed that Blake, 29, previously slid into her DMs to compliment her "bold personality," and although she felt skeptical about him crashing her season, the Seattle resident ultimately decided to keep him around to see where their relationship might go. Blake, for his part, promised a happy ending.

"I promise you that if it came down to the end and we connected the way I think that we might, we would be engaged at the end of this," he told her.

While only time will tell where their connection goes, here's what to know about Blake as he joins The Bachelorette season 17.

He's dated three Bachelorettes.

Blake originally joined the franchise for Clare Crawley's season, and actually DMed her prior to coming on the show to see how she was holding up when her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's and dementia, went to the hospital. After Clare ended her season early to get engaged to Dale Moss, Blake stuck around to see if he could form a connection with season 16's new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams. They formed a bond slowly, but ultimately things didn't work out between Blake and Tayshia, either. But when Blake saw that Katie would be the new Bachelorette and Tayshia would be co-hosting her season, he reached out to Tayshia to say he thought he'd be a perfect match for the next lead.

Katie initially expressed concern when Blake showed up weeks into production. "It is concerning that you've dated, at this point, two Bachelorettes," she told him. "If you stay, I will be now your third Bachelorette." Stay he did, though.

He didn't think any of Tayshia's finalists were a "perfect fit" for her.

After Blake left, Tayshia narrowed her final four down to Zac Clark, Ivan Hall, Brendan Morais and Ben Smith. But Blake told Extra last year that none of those guys seemed "to round out everything" that she was looking for. "I don't think any one of those guys is that bang-on perfect fit," he said. "I think they each have things they can bring to the table for her. Do I think any one of them is that perfect match? No."

He played college hockey.

The Canada native played defense for Thompson Rivers University's hockey team in Kamloops, British Columbia. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my two years with the WolfPack," he said before graduating in 2014. "My fondest memories are not only my teammates and scoring my first goal of the season earlier this year." He also enjoyed doing volunteer work with the team: "It was a pleasure to meet our fans and go to elementary schools for events like Terry Fox Runs."

He's a wildlife manager.

Blake's official ABC bio states that he "studied every kind of wildlife management program" in college. The reality star volunteers with Urban Wildlife Care in Ontario, adopted a rhinoceros named Sophia and constantly poses with everything from cats and dogs to hawks and duikers (small antelopes).

His mom has garnered some attention, too.

"A lot of my buddies always thought my mom was good-looking growing up," Blake said on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

Like Katie, Blake considers himself sex-positive.

Fans might recall that Blake sculpted a penis during a group date with Tayshia, and fellow contestant Spencer Robertson said Blake was "constantly talking about sex" during filming. But Blake doesn't find any reason to steer away from the conversation. "Sex isn't a scary topic for me," he declared on Chicks in the Office. "It's something that's very open for me to talk about. I don't shy away from [it]."

He expressed interest in being the Bachelor.

"I would definitely be into seeing what that was all about," Blake previously told Rachel Lindsey of potentially being the Bachelor down the line. "You can't go wrong with choosing between 31 great women. That would be an honor for sure and something that I would have a hard time with, but something I would take on. It's just another experience."