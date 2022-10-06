Everything to Know About 'And Just Like That' ... Season 2

From Aidan's big return to deep diving into Che Diaz's past, here's everything to expect from season 2 of And Just Like That..., which just began filming

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on October 6, 2022 06:08 PM
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That...
Photo: HBO Max

Start chilling your Cosmo glasses: And Just Like That... is officially gearing up for season 2 and it looks like the second go-round is going to answer some questions raised in the first season.

After a successful (and, at times, polarizing) season one, HBO Max greenlit the Sex and the City spinoff series for a second installment back in March. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, as they continue to navigate their lives in the Big Apple — or is Miranda in L.A.?

While you wait impatiently for the next season, here's everything to know about And Just Like That season 2.

What is And Just Like That... season 2 about?

Details about the main plot lines have been kept supremely under wraps but Sarah Jessica Parker told Entertainment Tonight, "Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief. [And] more of our cast members who we love."

Which cast members are coming back for And Just Like That... season 2?

SEX AND THE CITY. Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, 1998-2004
HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

Outside of the three main characters, some fan favorites will be joining the cast. The most hotly-anticipated of the comebacks is perhaps the return of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw. Once Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died of a heart attack in season 1, and newly-widowed Carrie began dating again, fans of the show immediately started campaigning for the hunky carpenter to make a comeback.

Back in 2021, Corbett jokingly sent fans into a frenzy when he announced he'd be in season one of the series. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," he told Page Six. "I like all those people, they've been very nice to me." Naturally, people were disappointed when he didn't appear in the series at all.

Murmurs of his return started floating again and SJP officially confirmed we'd be seeing Aidan again, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

Sex and the City And Just Like That... Sara Ramirez Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Also coming back is Sara Ramírez, who played the non-binary Che Diaz in season 1 (and recently teased some behind-the-scenes fun on their Instagram). Though their character was often the subject of a lot of criticism, this time around we're going to get to know a bit more about the oft-polarizing comic.

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che," showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

As far as what their storyline is going to look like, details are still being kept on the down low, but Ramírez told the magazine, "The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book."

sarah jessica parker
Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City. New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Samantha Jones will also be a part of the new season, but Kim Cattrall is still out. Though King has been quite mum about most details, he told Variety that Samantha and Carrie will still be texting in season 2.

The show runner also hinted that he wanted to bring the now-strained friendship a bit closer, telling Variety, "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways."

Ari Nicole Parker HBO MAX And Just Like That... Season 1 - Episode 10
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Nicole Ari Parker will also be returning as fashionista powerhouse, Lisa Todd Wexley. She told Us Weekly that fans should expect Lisa's unrivaled sense of style to return in season 2, stating, "the fashion will be there and the fun will still be there."

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming AJLT on set. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When will filming for And Just Like That... season 2 start?

Production for the second season is currently underway. Parker posted a picture on her Instagram showcasing a cargo jumpsuit, a killer pair of heels and an oh-so-Carrie pigeon clutch by J.W. Anderson. "First exterior. Streets of NY. X SJ," the caption read.

She was later photographed smiling from ear-to-ear while shooting the scene in question with Davis.

The season 2 of And Just Like That... is slated to premiere in summer 2023.

Related Articles
SEX AND THE CITY. Sarah Jessica Parker, John Corbett, 1998-2004
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramírez Tease 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 from Behind the Scenes
John Corbett, Sarah Jessica Parker Sex and The City 2
'And Just Like That…' Could John Corbett Be Returning to 'Sex and the City' for Real This Time?
385528 06: Actress Kim Cattrall Stars As Samantha In The Hbo Comedy Series "Sex And The City" The Third Season. (Photo By Getty Images)
'And Just Like That...' Showrunner Reveals Season 2 Storyline Will Include Samantha's Character
Sex and the City And Just Like That... Sara Ramirez Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn / HBO Max
'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Will Have 'More' Che Even Though Creator Says Fans Were 'Blinded [by] Terror'
Sex and the City
Here's Everything You Need to Know About the 'Sex and the City' Revival 'And Just Like That'
Sara Ramirez, Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon's Wife Knew Her 'And Just Like That' Sex Scene Was 'Going to Be Hot ... Going to Be Real'
and just like that
A Guide to the New 'And Just Like That …' Characters and How They Interact with the Original 'SATC' Trio 
Aubrey Plaza, Jennifer Coolidge, and Theo James Everything to Know About The White Lotus season 2
Everything to Know About 'The White Lotus' Season 2
And Just Like That... HBO Max
'Sex and the City' Revival 'And Just Like That…'  Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max: 'Can't Wait'
Cynthia Nixon - And Just Like That...
Cynthia Nixon Talks Miranda's 'Lesbianic Qualities' and Why It Had to Be Che Diaz in 'And Just Like That…'
Cynthia Nixon (L) and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen filming "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Midtown on November 5, 2021 in New York City.
'And Just Like That' Trailer: Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte Reunite for 'Sex and the City' Revival
And Just Like That... The Documentary
'And Just Like That' ... Unveils Trailer for New Documentary to Be Released Alongside Season Finale
and just like that
New 'And Just Like That…' Trailer Sees Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte Embarking on Their Next Chapter
And Just Like That... HBO Max
Nicole Ari Parker Praises 'And Just Like That' Creators for Making'' Show Diverse: 'They Did It Right'
nicole ari parker
Nicole Ari Parker Reflects on 'Incredible' Experience Filming with the Cast of 'And Just Like That…'