Start chilling your Cosmo glasses: And Just Like That... is officially gearing up for season 2 and it looks like the second go-round is going to answer some questions raised in the first season.

After a successful (and, at times, polarizing) season one, HBO Max greenlit the Sex and the City spinoff series for a second installment back in March. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will all reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt, as they continue to navigate their lives in the Big Apple — or is Miranda in L.A.?

While you wait impatiently for the next season, here's everything to know about And Just Like That season 2.

What is And Just Like That... season 2 about?

Details about the main plot lines have been kept supremely under wraps but Sarah Jessica Parker told Entertainment Tonight, "Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief. [And] more of our cast members who we love."

Which cast members are coming back for And Just Like That... season 2?

HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

Outside of the three main characters, some fan favorites will be joining the cast. The most hotly-anticipated of the comebacks is perhaps the return of John Corbett as Aidan Shaw. Once Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died of a heart attack in season 1, and newly-widowed Carrie began dating again, fans of the show immediately started campaigning for the hunky carpenter to make a comeback.

Back in 2021, Corbett jokingly sent fans into a frenzy when he announced he'd be in season one of the series. "I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]," he told Page Six. "I like all those people, they've been very nice to me." Naturally, people were disappointed when he didn't appear in the series at all.

Murmurs of his return started floating again and SJP officially confirmed we'd be seeing Aidan again, telling Entertainment Tonight, "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Also coming back is Sara Ramírez, who played the non-binary Che Diaz in season 1 (and recently teased some behind-the-scenes fun on their Instagram). Though their character was often the subject of a lot of criticism, this time around we're going to get to know a bit more about the oft-polarizing comic.

"One of my burning passions about season 2 is Che," showrunner Michael Patrick King told Variety. "I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn't see, for whatever reason — because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really."

As far as what their storyline is going to look like, details are still being kept on the down low, but Ramírez told the magazine, "The first season was judging a book by its cover, and season 2 is about reading the book."

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City. New Line Cinema/Hbo/Village Roadshow/Kobal/Shutterstock

Samantha Jones will also be a part of the new season, but Kim Cattrall is still out. Though King has been quite mum about most details, he told Variety that Samantha and Carrie will still be texting in season 2.

The show runner also hinted that he wanted to bring the now-strained friendship a bit closer, telling Variety, "My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together, so that they're not so much on separate runways."

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Nicole Ari Parker will also be returning as fashionista powerhouse, Lisa Todd Wexley. She told Us Weekly that fans should expect Lisa's unrivaled sense of style to return in season 2, stating, "the fashion will be there and the fun will still be there."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis filming AJLT on set. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

When will filming for And Just Like That... season 2 start?

Production for the second season is currently underway. Parker posted a picture on her Instagram showcasing a cargo jumpsuit, a killer pair of heels and an oh-so-Carrie pigeon clutch by J.W. Anderson. "First exterior. Streets of NY. X SJ," the caption read.

She was later photographed smiling from ear-to-ear while shooting the scene in question with Davis.

The season 2 of And Just Like That... is slated to premiere in summer 2023.