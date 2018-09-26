Pete Davidson Is Back to Smoking Marijuana Regularly: Everything He's Said About Sobriety

Pete Davidson says marijuana has helped him manage his health issues.

A year after the Saturday Night Live Star — who’s engaged to Ariana Grande — announced his sobriety, he revealed he went back to drinking and smoking following his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. Davidson opened up about his drug use during an interview with Howard Stern on Monday.

“There was no way I could stop [smoking]. I was like somebody has to put me in a house where there is literally nothing,” he said to Stern when asked about why he went to rehab in 2016.

But during his treatment, Davidson realized “it wasn’t the weed.”

“I was sober for 3 months at one point and was like this f—— sucks,” he said.

The comedian also suffers from Crohn’s’ disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract.

“I have Crohn’s disease, so it helps more than you can imagine,” he told Stern.

“There was a point where I couldn’t get out of bed. I was 110 pounds,” Davidson said. “I also just love smoking weed. I’ve been smoking weed every day for 8 years.”

During an interview with Peter Rosenberg on Open Late in June, Davidson said that the “party’s back on,” and joked that he immediately started smoking marijuana again after receiving his BPD diagnosis.

“I found out I had a mental disorder. I thought I had a drug problem,” he said. “It’s a completely different thing.”

After going to rehab and remaining sober for several months, Davidson said he wasn’t feeling the relief he expected, which pushed him to seek further help.

“You can be sad and do drugs at the same time, evidently,” he said. “I got sober for three months and I was just like never sadder and everything was just way worse.”

“I just rolled a joint and I was back immediately,” he said.

The comedian said smoking has “dramatically” helped ease some of his problems with anxiety. He first opened up about his diagnosis in September 2017 during an interview on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

Davidson explained that the symptoms of the disorder were behind his decision to check into a rehabilitation program in December 2016, initially thinking that the mental breakdowns he was experiencing were due to heavy marijuana use.

“I’ve been a pothead forever,” he said. “Around October [or] September last year, I started having these mental breakdowns where I would, like, freak out and then not remember what happened after. Blind rage.”

He decided to take a break from SNL and start rehab.

“I never really did any other drugs, so I was like, ‘I’m gonna try to go to rehab. Maybe that’ll be helpful,’ ” he said. “So I go and I get off weed. They’re like, ‘You might be bipolar,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.’ So they’re like, ‘We’re gonna try you on these meds.’ And then I got out [of rehab], and then I started smoking weed again — and I’m on meds.”

In February 2017, he “just snapped” and had another “really bad” mental breakdown, so he cut out marijuana completely. But Davidson was still struggling and went back to his doctors.

“I found out I have BPD, which is borderline personality disorder,” he revealed. “One of my psychiatrists [diagnosed me]. He was always saying before this big meltdown, ‘You’re probably bipolar or borderline, we’re just going to have to figure it out.’ ”

“It is working, slowly but surely,” he continued. “I’ve been having a lot of problems. This whole year has been a f—ing nightmare. This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this.”