Everything the Kardashians (Including Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner) Have Said About Trump

Families across the United States are divided when it comes to their opinions about Donald Trump, and the Kardashian clan is no different.

Despite previously condemning the president, Kim Kardashian West didn’t seem fazed by her husband Kanye West‘s behavior during his lengthy pro-Trump rant on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

“While Kanye talked Kim just stood in the back and watched. The kids were there, too,” a source told PEOPLE. “She didn’t seem like anything, she was just watching.”

Here’s a look back at everything the famous family has said about the president, and how their opinions have changed over the years.

Kim Kardashian West

While the reality star and KKW beauty mogul did not vote for Trump, after she was able to successfully work with the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, the reality star revealed she had “nothing bad to say about the president.”

“You know, he’s done something amazing,” she said during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance in July. “I don’t agree with everything either. I had no idea what to expect going in there and I was like, ‘Look, I’m going to be focused.’ It really turned my idea around in this category.”

Following Johnson’s release, the reality star, 37, also thanked the politician on social media.

“So grateful to @realDonaldTrump, Jared Kushner & to everyone who has showed compassion & contributed countless hours to this important moment for Ms. Alice Marie Johnson. Her commutation is inspirational & gives hope to so many others who are also deserving of a second chance,” she tweeted.

Kim Kardashian West and Donald Trump

Keeping a measured tone, the she also avoided trashing Trump when she explained why he wouldn’t be getting her vote in 2016.

After extolling Hillary Clinton‘s virtues, she added, “I believe that both candidates have the intention of making the country a safer and stronger place for every American, they just have different ideas about how we get there.

However, the reality star hasn’t always been so magnanimous.

During a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, the KKW Beauty mogul said that “Anyone can run the US better” than the current president.

“My daughter would be better,” Kardashian remarked of North, 5.

“We’ve worked so hard to get to where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing. Every single day when you can’t really believe what’s going on, the next day it’s something else even more crazy and tragic,” she explained. “It’s really scary, the world that we’re living in now. And when you did feel safe at home, now with Trump in presidency you just don’t feel safe any more.”

Kanye West

The “Wouldn’t Leave” rapper, 41, wrapped up the season premiere of Saturday Night Live with a third musical performance and a lengthy speech about his support of Trump that did not make it to air because it happened after the program’s 1 a.m. cutoff.

While wearing a Make America Great Again hat, West said, “It’s so many times that I talk to a white person about this, and they say, ‘How could you support Trump? He’s racist.’ Well if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago. We don’t just make our decisions off of racism. I’ma break it down to you right now: If someone inspires me and I connect with them, I don’t have to believe in all they policies.”

“But this man is a builder,” West said of Trump. “And when I said I’m running in 2020, all my smart friends talked so much s— about me. And when I saw that man win, I said, ‘See, I told you. I could have been there.’”

In response, an audience member yelled, “F— Trump.” West replied, “Now you got a situation where we need to have a dialogue and not a diatribe because if you want something to change, it’s not going to change by saying, ‘F— that person.’ Try love. Try love. Try love. Try love.”

Kanye West

Of course, West’s public embrace of Trump is nothing new.

In a series of pro-Trump tweets, West wrote in April, “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

A short while later, West said that he had spoken to his wife about his previous tweets and she wanted him to explain that he didn’t support “everything Trump does.”

“My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone,” he wrote. “I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

During the same time, the rapper was seen wearing a MAGA hat.

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — ye (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — ye (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

West revealed at a November 2016 concert in San Jose, California, that he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but he would have done so for Trump. “I loved the debates, I loved his approach,” he told the crowd.

A month later, West met with the then president-elect at Trump Tower in New York City to discuss “multicultural issues.” The entertainer added that he felt “it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change.”

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” the business mogul told reporters as he posed for photos with the rapper. He added that the pair met to discuss “life.”

Donald Trump and Kanye West

Kris Jenner

While Kris Jenner publicly supported Clinton’s presidential campaign, she admitted to Harper’s Bazaar in 2016 that she considers Trump friend.

She explained, “I’m just not a very political person, and I keep some of my views to myself.”

Donald Trump and Kris Jenner in 2014

In 2017, during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Jenner also opened up about how “lucky” West and her boyfriend Corey Gamble had been to be able to meet with Trump before the inauguration.

“He went and [my boyfriend] Corey went with him and they went because I think he had some, you know, issue that he might have wanted to talk about, and I think that was the extent of it,” she explained. “I think he was lucky enough to be able to get you know, an audience and talk about whatever they talked about, but I think that, you know, it wasn’t for any special intention.”

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2009.

While opening up about the experience in 2016, the Good American co-founder told the Los Angeles Times, “I’m very good on energy, and I just never really vibed with him from the start.”

She also commented on a Huffington Post report that Trump allegedly dissed her on set, saying, “What is this? We can’t even get the hot one” and calling her “a fat piglet.”

“I didn’t think he was saying those things about me,” she said, adding that she still wouldn’t be giving him her vote. “But he says those comments about a lot of women — really derogatory things. Someone who is that simplistic to judge things off of surface is not someone I want running my country.”

Khloé Kardashian with fellow Celebrity Apprentice contestants Brande Roderick, Joan Rivers, Tionne Watkins, Melissa Rivers, and Annie Duke

Earlier that year, the reality star, 34, also revealed that her mother was the one who made her go on the show.

“I didn’t care to do Celebrity Apprentice,” she said during appearance on Chelsea Handler‘s Netflix talk show Chelsea. “My mom made me do it.”

“I hated every minute of it. I was put in situations I would never be in in real life,” she said, adding that she was “stressing myself out, and then dealing with [Trump] and about to be fired, I’m like, ‘F— you. I don’t want to do this.’”

She continued, “I don’t think he would make a good president.”

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner, a longtime Republican, has been a very vocal supporter of Trump, although she has publicly disagreed with him over certain issues.

Ahead of the election, during an episode of I Am Cait, the reality star explained that while she didn’t care for his “macho attitude,” she thought Trump “would be very good for women’s issues.”

“I don’t think he’s out there to destroy women or takes things away or do any of that kind of stuff,” Jenner continued, adding that she “would never, ever, ever vote for Hillary.”

Defending her vote for Trump in 2017 during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she remarked: “I believe in little things like the Constitution and freedom. I believe in minimal government. I believe in the people of this country to get us out of the trouble we are in financially, economically, more than I believe the government will fix this. The people will fix this. And, so, the Republicans have done a better job in that direction.”

Caitlyn Jenner and. Donald Trump

However, Caitlyn, who went on to attend Trump’s inauguration, did speak out against his failed ban on transgender individuals serving in the military.

“I believe every American should be outraged by the disrespect shown to those people wearing our country’s uniform. Furthermore, this half-baked idea puts all of our service members in harm’s way,” she wrote on her website in July 2017. “Does President Trump intend to just pull 15,000 people out of every critical position to which they are currently assigned? That would disrupt core military missions around the world and needlessly endanger our troops.”

“America’s 15,000 trans service members and 134,000 veterans are much braver than you, Mr. Trump; my allegiance is with them and our country, not you,” she added.

Caitlyn Jenner

The following month, she also apologized for being seen out and about wearing a MAGA Hat, promising that she would never wear it again.

During a sit-down interview with Variety in August, Jenner said that although she hasn’t spoken to Trump since the election, she remains “very politically involved” and has been busy working to shape policy in the Trump administration.

Jenner explained that she regularly makes trips to Washington, D.C., and has had long meetings with roughly 50 members of the House and Senate and many members of Trump’s White House directly.

“I think it’s a good thing that I’m on the Republican side because I’ve got an in,” she said. “Has this administration set us backwards? Absolutely. And every time they’ve done it, I’ve fought it. …. I fight those types of wars. I fight the equality wars. I do it all very quietly. We’re going to be okay in the end.”

She added: “What’s going on in Washington, D.C., is just disgraceful. The hate, the media, all the things that are going on there. … [Trump’s] not been doing a very good job, but it’s not over yet.”

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner shaded Trump during an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The 22-year-old model had the whole family in stitches when she answered host Steve Harvey’s question: “If you had a wild party and everybody’s naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?”

“Donald Trump,” said Kendall, 22, as everyone, including West, erupted into laughter.