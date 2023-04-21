'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Cast Reunites in Action-Packed 'American Born Chinese' Trailer

Disney+ is packing in the action — and taking it to zany new heights — in its upcoming Disney+ series.

American Born Chinese, premiering next month, follows average high schooler Jin Wang who is assigned as a guide to foreign exchange student Wei-Chen. Though taking on such a task wouldn't have been his first choice, Jin's connection to Wei-Chen results in him being entangled in a battle between Gods of Chinese mythology.

Michelle Yeoh (Guanyin), Ben Wang (Jin Wang), Yeo Yann Yann (Christine Wang), Chin Han (Simon Wang), Daniel Wu (Sun Wukong), Ke Huy Quan (Freddy Wong) Jim Liu (Wei-Chen), Sydney Taylor (Amelia) star in the show created by Kelvin Yu.

The series also counts Stephanie Hsu as one of its recurring guest stars, ultimately reuniting her with her Everything Everywhere All at Once costars Yeoh, 60, and Quan, 51.

In the epic first trailer, Jin's normal day-to-day existence turns upside down with the arrival of foreign exchange student Wei-Chen, who is going to "tag along" with him to all of his classes. And as if high school isn't hard enough, Jin begins getting picked on for making "a new friend."

"I just thought this year was gonna be different," Jin tells Wei-Chen.

But Jin isn't prepared for just how different things are about to get. At one point, Wei-Chen encounters — and fights off — a mysterious yet powerful being, instantly taking Jin by surprise.

"What's going on?" asks Jin, leading Wei-Chen to reveal, "I'm not from this world."

Wei-Chen continues, "I need your help with my quest to stop the uprising. The gate between Earth and Heaven is opening."

From there, Yeoh's Guanyin explains what would happen if they fail to successfully prevent this uprising from happening. "You must stop it or everyone will perish," she says. "The fate of your world hangs in the balance."

Naturally confused by the entire situation, Jin says: "I don't really see how I fit into this whole thing."

"You're my guide," Wei-Chen replies.

The trailer then gives a glimpse of the Everything Everywhere All at Once crew in action — with some of the effects resembling stuff fans saw in the A24 flick. Giving another warning, Yeoh's character says: "It will be difficult and dangerous."

"Fate is not decided up there," Quan's Freddy Wong then adds. "But down here."

American Born Chinese is based on Gene Luen Yang's 2006 graphic novel of the same name. Opening up exclusively to PEOPLE about the series adaptation, the show's creator explained how meaningful this project has been for him.

"The opportunity to adapt this graphic novel was a challenge both daunting and irresistible. Luckily, I had help every step of the way, from experienced producers to feature film directors to brilliant writers to the incredible cast and crew," Kelvin Yu told PEOPLE in a statement. "Making this season felt like lightning in a bottle."

He continued, "For so many of us, it was also a love letter to our parents, our community, and to our younger selves, who struggled to make sense of it all. I'm crazy grateful to have been part of this."

Yu also addressed what it meant to have Yeoh and Quan attached to the project, which launches shortly after the two costars won Academy Awards for their respective performances in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"When we first started shooting, Everything Everywhere hadn't actually come out yet. All we knew was that they had made an indie they were really excited about," Yu recalled. "I think when the trailer dropped though, we immediately had a sense it was special. But still, who could've predicted the year ahead! Then as momentum began to build, it became clear that something magical was happening here — and we had front-row seats to it all."

"Watching both of them stand on that Oscar stage was somehow unsurprising and also stunning at the same time," he continued. "These are my friends now, my collaborators, and seeing them be recognized like that was the stuff of dreams. I was jumping around my kitchen, to be honest. People say this a lot, but it couldn't have happened to two more deserving, humble, or kind people."

Yu said there is "a lot of trust involved knowing that audiences will soon get to see the show," but he's "just hoping and keeping faith that, if you made it from a real place, it will connect with someone somewhere."

"I think I can sleep at night knowing we told a story that mattered to us, we made it with people we love, and we had a fantastic time doing it," he added. "If you can say all those things, you're winning. I do feel like that."

American Born Chinese premieres May 24 on Disney+