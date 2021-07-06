Everything Erika Girardi Has Said About Her Divorce from Estranged Husband Tom Girardi
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from her husband on Nov. 3, 2020 after 21 years of marriage — and amid some legal drama. Look back on everything she's said about their relationship in season 11 of the show
"Based on Tom's two previous divorces, he's a fighting mother f----- until the end. If I got a Bentley out of this divorce, I'd be thrilled."
— during a confessional (read up on the history of their legal drama here)
"What is there to say? I'm sure he's very mad at me."
— to costar Sutton Strackle when asked if she and Tom had spoken to each other after she filed for divorce
"Your wife that you have supported and funded becomes a lead on Broadway, and you don't come to the show? And then I had to go out there and defend it. Now you tell me if I feel loved."
— during a confessional, revealing how she felt when she told her costars that Tom did not attend her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago the Musical
"My life drastically changed this week. I let go of my Lamborghini, I let go of my 16,000-square-foot home, I let go of my marriage — I let go of everything. I literally made a decision that I had to."
— to her RHOBH costars about her filing for divorce
"I left because he pushed me further and further out. The conversations that I used to have were now reduced down to a sentence or two. I just kept walking around that house and knowing that this marriage was headed down a really s----- path, I had to make a choice to do what was right for me. I couldn't live that way anymore."
— during a confessional
"I didn't want to do that and that's the truth. It also doesn't serve me to talk a lot about what is happening legally or will happen legally because I am married to somebody who's very good in that area."
— to her costars, explaining why she did not tell them about the divorce news prior to her filing because it would have put them "in a bad position"
"I cried every day. This was the end of a massive part of my life, stepping into basically a void."
— to the ladies, as she opened up about her decision to file
"After finding a place to go to, I dropped him off at work and I went home and moved out. I was out within the day. It's frightening, you know, when you think about it."
— during a confessional
"There's always that underlying pressure of wanting to please someone that's provided for you. And I felt always that I should shut up and be grateful to an extent."
— to the ladies, explaining why she felt conflicted before making her decision to leave her marriage
"I drove him to work and I told him I loved him. And he said, 'Thanks, hun,' like I was an employee." ...
"I went home and started putting everything in the moving van. I drove off, went to my new place, spent the night there and he was served the next morning."
— to costar Lisa Rinna, detailing the events that transpired before she served Tom divorce papers
"Divorce is very painful and then having it called a sham is even more painful. It took a lot of courage to leave and it took two seconds for some ass---- to say it was a sham and [for] everybody to believe it."
— during a confessional
"I wake up every morning and I think about what I need to tackle on a legal front every day. It's just one of those things." ...
"I didn't do this."
— to costars Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, regarding the allegations that her divorce was a "sham" so she could hide assets
"People think that Erica Jayne brought down Tom Girardi. Tom Girardi brought down Tom Girardi. I don't want his actions to absolutely kill what I have created. I fear starting over. The only thing I have is my name and the hope that this is not where this ends for me."
— during a confessional
"It is really unenviable. Being the possible target of the Federal Criminal Investigation is, like, not cool. To have all those things said about you, which are not true. And then to have everyone, basically, question everything is lonely and it's quiet. And you would be shocked at how quickly people turn on you, how quickly people distance themselves from you. Automatically, they turn because they don't want to be involved. They were there when it was good though."
— to costar Kyle Richards
"Tom is a proud man. One of the reasons that I filed for divorce is the resistance to anything. The resistance to a conversation, the resistance to, 'Hey, you know, I've noticed that you can't see well.' 'What are you talking about? I'm fine.' 'No, you can't see well, you can't hear. You're f------ degrading in front of me, and you're ignoring it.'" ...
"Tom is in the place that he's in, which is his own personal hell, and I cannot help him. I cannot help him. This is the end. It's not the end that anyone wants because it's torture to see someone just melt."
— to costar Kyle Richards, on hoping someone was checking on Tom because he was "not good" amid the legal trouble and she had not been in contact with him since their split