Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2021, Including Season 4 of Selling Sunset
Big Mouth and Tiger King, as well as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Red Notice, are heading to Netflix in November
Netflix is doing its part to make this winter season extra cozy.
The streaming service recently announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform in November — and there's plenty of content to keep you entertained during those chilly nights in.
Highlights for the month include the return of beloved TV hits Selling Sunset, Big Mouth and Tiger King. As for the upcoming films, the highly-anticipated Red Notice — starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot — and Vanessa Hudgens' third Princess Switch flick are on their way.
Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.
Available Nov. 1
21 Jump Street
60 Days In (Season 6A)
River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds (Season 4 - Slingshot Stories)
Bella and the Bulldogs (Season 2)
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire (Season 7)
Gather
The General's Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad's Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
Available Nov. 2
Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis
Ridley Jones: Season 2
Available Nov. 3
The Harder They Fall
Lords of Scam
Available Nov. 4
Catching Killers
Available Nov. 5
A Cop Movie
Big Mouth (Season 5)
The Club
Glória
Love Hard
Meenakshi Sundareshwar
Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)
The Unlikely Murderer
We Couldn't Become Adults
Yara
Zero to Hero
Available Nov. 6
Arcane (New episodes weekly)
Available Nov. 7
Father Christmas is Back
Available Nov. 9
Swap Shop
Your Life Is a Joke
Available Nov. 10
Animal
Gentefied (Season 2)
Passing
Available Nov. 11
Love Never Lies
Available Nov. 12
Legacies (Season 3)
Red Notice
Available Nov. 13
Arcane (New episodes weekly)
Available Nov. 14
Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Available Nov. 15
America's Next Top Model (Season 21)
America's Next Top Model (Season 22)
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game
Lies and Deceit
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor (Season 16)
Survivor (Season 37)
Available Nov. 16
Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing
Available Nov. 17
Christmas Flow
Prayers for the Stolen
The Queen of Flow
Supergirl (Season 6)
Tear Along the Dotted Line
Tiger King 2
Available Nov. 18
Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet
Dogs in Space
Lead Me Home
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Available Nov. 19
Blown Away: Christmas
Cowboy Bebop
Dhamaka
Extinct
Hellbound
Love Me Instead
The Mind, Explained (Season 2)
Procession
tick, tick…BOOM!
Available Nov. 20
Arcane (New episodes weekly)
New World
Available Nov. 22
Outlaws
Vita & Virginia
Available Nov. 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2
Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings
Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast
Available Nov. 24
A Boy Called Christmas
Bruised
Robin Robin
Selling Sunset (Season 4)
True Story
Available Nov. 25
F is for Family (Season 5)
Super Crooks
Available Nov. 26
A Castle For Christmas
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier
Green SnakeLight the Night
School of Chocolate
Spoiled Brats
Available Nov. 28
Elves
Available Nov. 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
Available Nov. 30
Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist
Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories
Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical
Coming Home in the Dark
More the Merrier
The Summit of the Gods