Big Mouth and Tiger King, as well as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Red Notice, are heading to Netflix in November

Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2021, Including Season 4 of Selling Sunset

Netflix is doing its part to make this winter season extra cozy.

The streaming service recently announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform in November — and there's plenty of content to keep you entertained during those chilly nights in.

Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.

Available Nov. 1

21 Jump Street

60 Days In (Season 6A)

River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf's Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds (Season 4 - Slingshot Stories)

Bella and the Bulldogs (Season 2)

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa's St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire (Season 7)

Gather

The General's Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad's Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

Available Nov. 2

Camp Confidential: America's Secret Nazis

Ridley Jones: Season 2

Available Nov. 3

The Harder They Fall

Lords of Scam

Available Nov. 4

Catching Killers

Available Nov. 5

A Cop Movie

Big Mouth (Season 5)

The Club

Glória

Love Hard

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

BIG MOUTH Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3)

The Unlikely Murderer

We Couldn't Become Adults

Yara

Zero to Hero

Available Nov. 6

Arcane (New episodes weekly)

Available Nov. 7

Father Christmas is Back

Available Nov. 9

Swap Shop

Your Life Is a Joke

Available Nov. 10

Animal

Gentefied (Season 2)

Passing

Available Nov. 11

Love Never Lies

Available Nov. 12

Legacies (Season 3)

Red Notice

RED NOTICE Credit: Frank Masi/NETFLIX

Available Nov. 13

Arcane (New episodes weekly)

Available Nov. 14

Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

Available Nov. 15

America's Next Top Model (Season 21)

America's Next Top Model (Season 22)

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game

Lies and Deceit

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor (Season 16)

Survivor (Season 37)

Available Nov. 16

Johnny Test's Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing

Available Nov. 17

Christmas Flow

Prayers for the Stolen

The Queen of Flow

Supergirl (Season 6)

Tear Along the Dotted Line

Tiger King 2

Available Nov. 18

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet

Dogs in Space

Lead Me Home

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

The Princess Switch 3 Credit: Mark Mainz/NETFLIX

Available Nov. 19

Blown Away: Christmas

Cowboy Bebop

Dhamaka

Extinct

Hellbound

Love Me Instead

The Mind, Explained (Season 2)

Procession

tick, tick…BOOM!

Available Nov. 20

Arcane (New episodes weekly)

New World

Available Nov. 22

Outlaws

Vita & Virginia

Available Nov. 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings

Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast

Available Nov. 24

A Boy Called Christmas

Bruised

Robin Robin

Selling Sunset (Season 4)

True Story

Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause Credit: Courtesy Netflix

Available Nov. 25

F is for Family (Season 5)

Super Crooks

Available Nov. 26

A Castle For Christmas

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier

Green SnakeLight the Night

School of Chocolate

Spoiled Brats

Available Nov. 28

Elves

Available Nov. 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

Available Nov. 30

Charlie's Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist

Charlie's Colorforms City: Snowy Stories

Charlie's Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical

Coming Home in the Dark

More the Merrier