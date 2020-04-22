Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020, Including Season 2 of Dead to Me
A Steve Carell-led political comedy Space Force will premiere on the streaming service May 29
Netflix is doing its part to make the next month of social distancing a whole lot easier.
On Wednesday, the streaming service announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform in May — and there's plenty of content to keep you entertained while you’re stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus.
Highlights next month include Ryan Murphy's new Hollywood miniseries, the highly anticipated season 2 of Dead to Me, a Steve Carell-led political comedy Space Force, and The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.
Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.
Available May 1
All Day and a Night
Casi Feliz
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half of It
Hollywood
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
RELATED: Netflix's Too Hot to Handle: All Your Burning Questions Answered
Available May 4
Arctic Dogs
Available May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Available May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
Available May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
Available May 8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
House on the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
Valeria
Available May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
RELATED: Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Comedy The Lovebirds Sets Netflix Premiere Date
Available May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media
Available May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Available May 13
The Wrong Missy
Available May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
Available May 15
Chichipatos
District 9
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
Available May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
Public Enemies
United 93
Available May 17
Soul Surfer
Available May 18
The Big Flower Fight
Available May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
Trumbo
RELATED: From Onward to The Way Back: Every Movie Being Released Early as Theaters Close Due to Coronavirus
Available May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez
Available May 22
Control Z
History 101
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
Available May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
Available May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Available May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Available May 27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available May 28
Dorohedoro
La Corozonada
Available May 29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
Available May 31
High Strung Free Dance