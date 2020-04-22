Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2020, Including Season 2 of Dead to Me

Netflix is doing its part to make the next month of social distancing a whole lot easier.

On Wednesday, the streaming service announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform in May — and there's plenty of content to keep you entertained while you’re stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Highlights next month include Ryan Murphy's new Hollywood miniseries, the highly anticipated season 2 of Dead to Me, a Steve Carell-led political comedy Space Force, and The Lovebirds starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.

Available May 1

All Day and a Night

Casi Feliz

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half of It

Hollywood

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

Reckoning: Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Image zoom Everett

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Image zoom YouTube

RELATED: Netflix's Too Hot to Handle: All Your Burning Questions Answered

Available May 4

Arctic Dogs

Available May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Available May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

Available May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

Available May 8

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

Image zoom Netflix

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

House on the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

Valeria

Available May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

RELATED: Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae Comedy The Lovebirds Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Available May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial by Media

Available May 12

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Image zoom Netflix

Available May 13

The Wrong Missy

Available May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

Available May 15

Chichipatos

District 9

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White Lines

Available May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

Public Enemies

United 93

Available May 17

Soul Surfer

Available May 18

The Big Flower Fight

Available May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

Trumbo

RELATED: From Onward to The Way Back: Every Movie Being Released Early as Theaters Close Due to Coronavirus

Available May 20

Image zoom Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez

Available May 22

Control Z

History 101

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

Available May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

Available May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Image zoom A24

Available May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Available May 27

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available May 28

Dorohedoro

La Corozonada

Available May 29

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Available May 31

High Strung Free Dance