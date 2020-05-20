Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates

Everything Coming to Netflix in June, Including Final Seasons of Fuller House & 13 Reasons Why

Get ready to binge-watch!

On Wednesday, Netflix announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform in June — and there's plenty of content to keep you entertained while you’re stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus.

The new slate features the return of several fan-favorite original series, including The Politician season 2 and season 4 of 13 Reasons Why. The month will also mark the series finale of Fuller House, which is set to premiere June 2.

Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.

Available June 1

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

Bad News Bears

Cape Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

The Healer

Inside Man

Lust, Caution

Observe and Report

Priest

The Silence of the Lambs

Starship Troopers

The Boy

The Car

The Disaster Artist

The Help

The Lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West Side Story

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Available June 2

Alone

Fuller House: Season 5, Part 2

True: Rainbow Rescue

Available June 3

Killing Gunther

Lady Bird

Spelling the Dream

Available June 4

Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga

Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?

Available June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai

Hannibal

The Last Days of American Crime

Queer Eye: Season 5

Available June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

Available June 7

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6

Available June 8

Before I Fall

Available June 10

Curon

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5

Lenox Hill

Middle Men

My Mister

Reality Z

Available June 11

Pose: Season 2

Available June 12

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around: Season 2

F Is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

One Piece: Alabasta

One Piece: East Blue

One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island

One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line

Pokemon Journeys: The Series

The Search

The Woods

Available June 13

Alexa & Katie: Part 4

How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6

Milea

Available June 14

Marcella: Season 3

Available June 15

Underdogs

Available June 16

Baby Mama

Charlie St. Cloud

The Darkness

Frost/Nixon

Available June 17

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

Available June 18

A Whisker Away

The Order: Season 2

Available June 19

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

Girls from Ipanema: Season 2

One-Way to Tomorrow

The Politician: Season 2

Rhyme Time Town

Wasp Network

Available June 21

Goldie

Available June 22

Dark Skies

Available June 23

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

Available June 24

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui

Available June 26

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

Straight Up

Available June 29

Bratz: The Movie

Available June 30

Adu

BNA