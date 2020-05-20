Everything Coming to Netflix in June, Including Final Seasons of Fuller House & 13 Reasons Why
Get ready to binge-watch!
On Wednesday, Netflix announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform in June — and there's plenty of content to keep you entertained while you’re stuck at home thanks to the coronavirus.
The new slate features the return of several fan-favorite original series, including The Politician season 2 and season 4 of 13 Reasons Why. The month will also mark the series finale of Fuller House, which is set to premiere June 2.
Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.
Available June 1
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
Bad News Bears
Cape Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
The Healer
Inside Man
Lust, Caution
Observe and Report
Priest
The Silence of the Lambs
Starship Troopers
The Boy
The Car
The Disaster Artist
The Help
The Lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West Side Story
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Available June 2
Alone
Fuller House: Season 5, Part 2
True: Rainbow Rescue
Available June 3
Killing Gunther
Lady Bird
Spelling the Dream
Available June 4
Baki: The Great Raiti Tournament Saga
Can You Hear Me / M'entends-tu?
Available June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4
Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Hannibal
The Last Days of American Crime
Queer Eye: Season 5
Available June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
Available June 7
Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6
Available June 8
Before I Fall
Available June 10
Curon
DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 5
Lenox Hill
Middle Men
My Mister
Reality Z
Available June 11
Pose: Season 2
Available June 12
Da 5 Bloods
Dating Around: Season 2
F Is for Family: Season 4
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
One Piece: Alabasta
One Piece: East Blue
One Piece: Enter Chopper and the Winter Island
One Piece: Entering into the Grand Line
Pokemon Journeys: The Series
The Search
The Woods
Available June 13
Alexa & Katie: Part 4
How to Get Away With Murder: Season 6
Milea
Available June 14
Marcella: Season 3
Available June 15
Underdogs
Available June 16
Baby Mama
Charlie St. Cloud
The Darkness
Frost/Nixon
Available June 17
An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn
Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
Available June 18
A Whisker Away
The Order: Season 2
Available June 19
Babies: Part 2
Father Soldier Son
Feel the Beat
Floor Is Lava
Lost Bullet
Girls from Ipanema: Season 2
One-Way to Tomorrow
The Politician: Season 2
Rhyme Time Town
Wasp Network
Available June 21
Goldie
Available June 22
Dark Skies
Available June 23
Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
Available June 24
Athlete A
Crazy Delicious
Nobody Knows I'm Here / Nadie sabe que estoy aqui
Available June 26
Amar y vivir
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Home Game
Straight Up
Available June 29
Bratz: The Movie
Available June 30
Adu
BNA
George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half