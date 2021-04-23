Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2021, Including Master of None and New Lucifer Episodes
Netflix is dropping several exciting new titles beginning May 1
There's a lot to look forward to in May thanks to Netflix!
With the end of April drawing near, Netflix has announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform next month — and it's safe to say that binge-watchers will be far from disappointed.
While an official release date has not yet been set, May's many offerings will include the long-awaited return of Master of None after a four-year hiatus. The Aziz Ansari-led show is set to premiere its third season.
And that's not the only show scheduled to hit Netflix in May without a confirmed release date. Mad for Each Other, AlRawabi School for Girls, Racket Boys, Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir and Ragnarok: Season 2 are all set to premiere.
The new slate features the return of several fan-favorite series, including, Lucifer season 5B, The Kominsky Method season 3 and Selena: The Series: Part 2.
And on Friday, Netflix announced that Ewan McGregor's upcoming film Halston would make its debut on May 14.
Scroll down to check out the full list of titles and premiere dates.
May 1
Aliens Stole My Body
Angelina Ballerina: Season 5
Angelina Ballerina: Season 6
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Barney and Friends: Season 13
Barney and Friends: Season 14
Best of the Best
Dead Again in Tombstone
Due Date
Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Green Zone
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
JT LeRoy
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Mystic River
Never Back Down
Notting Hill
Open Season
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
S.M.A.R.T Chase
Scarface
SITTING IN LIMBO
Stargate
State of Play
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Lovely Bones
The Pelican Brief
The Sweetest Thing
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Under Siege
Waist Deep
Your Highness
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zombieland
May 2
Hoarders: Season 11
May 4
The Clovehitch Killer
Selena: The Series: Part 2
Trash Truck: Season 2
May 5
Framing John DeLorean
The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness
May 6
Dead Man Down
May 7
Girl from Nowhere: Season 2
Jupiter's Legacy
Milestone
Monster
May 8
Mine
Sleepless
May 11
Money, Explained
May 12
Dance of the Forty One
Oxygen
The Upshaws
May 12
Castlevania: Season 4
Layer Cake
May 14
Ferry
Haunted: Season 3
I Am All Girls
Jungle Beat: The Movie
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2
Move to Heaven
Halston
The Strange House
The Woman in the Window
May 16
Sleight
May 18
Sardar Ka Grandson
May 19
The Last Days
Sabotage
Small Town Crime
Who Killed Sara?: Season 2
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.
May 20
Hating Peter Tatchell
Special: Season 2
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World
May 21
Army of the Dead
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3
The Neighbor: Season 2
May 22
Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios
May 25
Home
May 26
Baggio: The Divine Ponytail
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Nail Bomber: Manhunt
May 27
Black Space
Blue Miracle
Eden
Soy Rada: Serendipity
May 28
Dog Gone Trouble
Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2
The Kominsky Method: Season 3
May 31
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story
The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties