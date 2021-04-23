Netflix is dropping several exciting new titles beginning May 1

Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2021, Including Master of None and New Lucifer Episodes

There's a lot to look forward to in May thanks to Netflix!

With the end of April drawing near, Netflix has announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform next month — and it's safe to say that binge-watchers will be far from disappointed.

While an official release date has not yet been set, May's many offerings will include the long-awaited return of Master of None after a four-year hiatus. The Aziz Ansari-led show is set to premiere its third season.

And that's not the only show scheduled to hit Netflix in May without a confirmed release date. Mad for Each Other, AlRawabi School for Girls, Racket Boys, Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir and Ragnarok: Season 2 are all set to premiere.

And on Friday, Netflix announced that Ewan McGregor's upcoming film Halston would make its debut on May 14.

Scroll down to check out the full list of titles and premiere dates.

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2

Jupiter's Legacy

Milestone

Monster

May 8

Mine

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One

Oxygen

The Upshaws

May 12

Castlevania: Season 4

Layer Cake

Master of None, Lucifer Credit: Netflix; JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

May 14

Ferry

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2

Move to Heaven

Halston

The Strange House

The Woman in the Window

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3

The Neighbor: Season 2

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Nail Bomber: Manhunt

May 27

Black Space

Blue Miracle

Eden

Soy Rada: Serendipity

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2

The Kominsky Method: Season 3

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story