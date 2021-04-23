LIVE

Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2021, Including Master of None and New Lucifer Episodes

Netflix is dropping several exciting new titles beginning May 1

By Dory Jackson
April 23, 2021 02:26 PM
Advertisement

There's a lot to look forward to in May thanks to Netflix!

With the end of April drawing near, Netflix has announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform next month — and it's safe to say that binge-watchers will be far from disappointed.

While an official release date has not yet been set, May's many offerings will include the long-awaited return of Master of None after a four-year hiatus. The Aziz Ansari-led show is set to premiere its third season.

And that's not the only show scheduled to hit Netflix in May without a confirmed release date. Mad for Each Other, AlRawabi School for Girls, Racket Boys, Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir and Ragnarok: Season 2 are all set to premiere.

The new slate features the return of several fan-favorite series, including, Lucifer season 5B, The Kominsky Method season 3 and Selena: The Series: Part 2.

And on Friday, Netflix announced that Ewan McGregor's upcoming film Halston would make its debut on May 14.

Scroll down to check out the full list of titles and premiere dates.

RELATED: Master of None Season 3 Premiering on Netflix in May After 4-Year Hiatus

May 1

Aliens Stole My Body

Angelina Ballerina: Season 5

Angelina Ballerina: Season 6

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barney and Friends: Season 13

Barney and Friends: Season 14

Best of the Best

Dead Again in Tombstone

Due Date

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Green Zone

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

JT LeRoy

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

Mystic River

Never Back Down

Notting Hill

Open Season

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

S.M.A.R.T Chase

Scarface

SITTING IN LIMBO

Stargate

State of Play

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Lovely Bones

The Pelican Brief

The Sweetest Thing

The Whole Nine Yards (2000)

Under Siege

Waist Deep

Your Highness

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zombieland

May 2

Hoarders: Season 11

May 4

The Clovehitch Killer

Selena: The Series: Part 2 

Trash Truck: Season 2

May 5

Framing John DeLorean

The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness

May 6

Dead Man Down

May 7

Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 

Jupiter's Legacy

Milestone

Monster

May 8

Mine 

Sleepless

May 11

Money, Explained

May 12

Dance of the Forty One 

Oxygen 

The Upshaws

May 12

Castlevania: Season 4 

Layer Cake

Credit: Netflix; JOHN P. FLEENOR/NETFLIX

May 14

Ferry 

Haunted: Season 3

I Am All Girls 

Jungle Beat: The Movie

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2 

Move to Heaven

Halston 

The Strange House  

The Woman in the Window 

May 16

Sleight

May 18

Sardar Ka Grandson 

May 19

The Last Days

Sabotage 

Small Town Crime

Who Killed Sara?: Season 2 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

May 20

Hating Peter Tatchell

Special: Season 2 

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

May 21

Army of the Dead 

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 3 

The Neighbor: Season 2 

May 22

Sam Smith: Love Goes - Live At Abbey Road Studios

May 25

Home

RELATED: Lucifer Lives! Netflix Reviving the Canceled Show

May 26

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America 

Nail Bomber: Manhunt 

May 27

Black Space 

Blue Miracle

Eden 

Soy Rada: Serendipity 

May 28

Dog Gone Trouble 

Lucifer: Season 5 Part 2 

The Kominsky Method: Season 3 

May 31

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com