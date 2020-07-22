Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2020, Including Selling Sunset Season 3

By Jodi Guglielmi
July 22, 2020 02:31 PM
Time flies when you're binge-watching!

August is somehow just weeks away, which means Netflix has announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform next month — and there's plenty of content to keep you entertained through the end of summer.

The new slate features the return of several fan-favorite series, including Selling Sunset season 3 and Lucifer season 5. A handful of classic movies, including Jurassic Park and the Ocean's Twelve and Thirteen, will also become available.

Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.

August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Jurassic Park 3: ILM

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

August 2

Almost Love

Connected

August 3

Immigration Nation

August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

August 5

Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

World's Most Wanted

August 6

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event 

Nightcrawler

August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

August 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well

August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

August 14

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

August 15

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables

August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2

August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

August 20

Biohackers

Good Kisser

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

August 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

August 25

Emily's Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

