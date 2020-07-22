Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2020, Including Selling Sunset Season 3
Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates
Time flies when you're binge-watching!
August is somehow just weeks away, which means Netflix has announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform next month — and there's plenty of content to keep you entertained through the end of summer.
The new slate features the return of several fan-favorite series, including Selling Sunset season 3 and Lucifer season 5. A handful of classic movies, including Jurassic Park and the Ocean's Twelve and Thirteen, will also become available.
Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.
August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
August 2
Almost Love
Connected
August 3
Immigration Nation
August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
August 5
Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World's Most Wanted
August 6
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
August 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
August 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Nightcrawler
August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
August 12
Scary Movie 5
(Un)Well
August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
August 14
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
August 15
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables
August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Drunk Parents
Glitch Techs: Season 2
August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
August 20
Biohackers
Good Kisser
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
August 21
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
August 25
Emily's Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
August 28
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace