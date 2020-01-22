Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2020, from the To All the Boys Sequel to Locke & Key

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You hits the streaming service on Feb. 12
Clear your schedules: February is going to be a Netflix and chill inside where it’s nice and warm kind of month.
On Wednesday, Netflix announced all the movies and shows coming to the streaming service next month, including the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Other highlights include Horse Girl, a psychological thriller starring Alison Brie as a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee who finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people; Locke & Key, a Netflix original series based on the bestselling comic book series of the same name; and I Am Not Okay With This, a coming-of-age series from two Stranger Things producers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, and The End of the F***ing World executive producer/director Jonathan Entwistle.
Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.
Coming in February
Amit Tandon: Family Tendencies
Taj Mahal 1989
Available Feb. 1
A Bad Moms Christmas
A Little Princess
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Center Stage
Cookie’s Fortune
Dear John
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Driving Miss Daisy
Elizabeth
Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Fools Rush In
Hancock
Love Jacked
The Notebook
The Other Guys
The Pianist
Police Academy
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment
Police Academy 3: Back in Training
Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol
Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach
Police Academy 6: City Under Siege
Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow
Purple Rain
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Sex and the City 2
Available Feb. 3
Sordo
Team Kaylie: Part 3
Available Feb. 4
Faith, Hope & Love
She Did That
Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!
Available Feb. 5
Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’
#cats_the_mewvie
The Pharmacist
Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story
Available Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage
Available Feb. 7
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2
Horse Girl
Locke & Key
My Holo Love
Who Killed Malcolm X?
Available Feb. 8
The Coldest Game
Available Feb. 9
Better Caul Saul: Season 4
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Polaroid
Available Feb. 11
Good Time
Camino A Roma
Q Ball
Available Feb. 12
Anna Karenina
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Available Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story
Love Is Blind
Narcos: Mexico: Season 2
Available. Feb 14
Cable Girls: Final Season
Isi & Ossi
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Available Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Available Feb. 17
The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia
Available Feb. 19
Chef Show: Volume 3
Available Feb. 20
Spectros
Available Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Babies
Gentefied
Glitch Techs
Puerta 7
System Crasher
Available Feb. 22
Girl On The Third Floor
Available Feb. 23
Full Count
Available Feb. 25
Every Time I Die
Available Feb. 26
I Am Not Okay With This
Available Feb. 27
Altered Carbon: Season 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Followers
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution
Available Feb. 28
All The Bright Places
Babylon Berlin: Season 3
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2
Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection
Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection
Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection
La trinchera infinita
Queen Sono
Restaurants on the Edge
Unstoppable
Available Feb. 29
Jerry Maguire