Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2020, from the To All the Boys Sequel to Locke & Key

Clear your schedules: February is going to be a Netflix and chill inside where it’s nice and warm kind of month.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced all the movies and shows coming to the streaming service next month, including the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit rom-com To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before starring Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Feb. 12, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Other highlights include Horse Girl, a psychological thriller starring Alison Brie as a socially isolated arts and crafts store employee who finds herself more content in the company of horses and supernatural crime shows than people; Locke & Key, a Netflix original series based on the bestselling comic book series of the same name; and I Am Not Okay With This, a coming-of-age series from two Stranger Things producers, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, and The End of the F***ing World executive producer/director Jonathan Entwistle.

Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.

Coming in February

Amit Tandon: Family Tendencies

Taj Mahal 1989

Available Feb. 1

A Bad Moms Christmas

A Little Princess

Back to the Future Part III

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Center Stage

Cookie’s Fortune

Dear John

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Driving Miss Daisy

Elizabeth

Elizabeth: The Golden Age

Fools Rush In

Hancock

Love Jacked

The Notebook

The Other Guys

The Pianist

Police Academy

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment

Police Academy 3: Back in Training

Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach

Police Academy 6: City Under Siege

Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow

Purple Rain

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Scary Movie 2

Sex and the City 2

Available Feb. 3

Sordo

Team Kaylie: Part 3

Available Feb. 4

Faith, Hope & Love

She Did That

Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!

Available Feb. 5

Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’

#cats_the_mewvie

The Pharmacist

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story

Available Feb. 6

Cagaster of an Insect Cage

Available Feb. 7

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Season 2

Horse Girl

Locke & Key

My Holo Love

Who Killed Malcolm X?

Available Feb. 8

The Coldest Game

Available Feb. 9

Better Caul Saul: Season 4

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Polaroid

Available Feb. 11

Good Time

Camino A Roma

Q Ball

Available Feb. 12

Anna Karenina

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

Available Feb. 13

Dragon Quest Your Story

Love Is Blind

Narcos: Mexico: Season 2

Available. Feb 14

Cable Girls: Final Season

Isi & Ossi

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Available Feb. 15

Starship Troopers

Available Feb. 17

The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

Available Feb. 19

Chef Show: Volume 3

Available Feb. 20

Spectros

Available Feb. 21

A Haunted House

Babies

Gentefied

Glitch Techs

Puerta 7

System Crasher

Available Feb. 22

Girl On The Third Floor

Available Feb. 23

Full Count

Available Feb. 25

Every Time I Die

Available Feb. 26

I Am Not Okay With This

Available Feb. 27

Altered Carbon: Season 2

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Followers

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back — Evolution

Available Feb. 28

All The Bright Places

Babylon Berlin: Season 3

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita

Queen Sono

Restaurants on the Edge

Unstoppable

Available Feb. 29

Jerry Maguire