Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2020, including Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever

Netflix is about to make your next month of social distancing a whole lot easier.

On Tuesday, the streaming service announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform in April, and it’s jam-packed with content to keep you busy while you’re stuck at home thanks to coronavirus.

Go on a family adventure with The Willoughbys (available April 22), an animated comedy featuring the voices of Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, and Ricky Gervais, or watch hilarious baking fails on Nailed It!: Season 4, available April 1.

Other highlights next month include Never Have I Ever (available April 27), a coming-of-age comedy series, inspired by Mindy Kaling‘s childhood, about an Indian-American teenage girl; Love Wedding Repeat (available April 10), a Netflix original movie starring Sam Clafin and Olivia Munn that watches the same wedding unfold over and over as an older brother tries to give his little sister the perfect wedding day; and Coffee & Kareem (available April 3), an action-comedy that follows a police officer (Ed Helms) and his new girlfriend (Taraji P. Henson) as her son plots their break-up.

Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.

Coming in April

ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage

The Circle Game

The King: Eternal Monarch

Available April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

How to Fix a Drug Scandal

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

Nailed It!: Season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

Image zoom Netflix

Available April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Available April 3

Coffee & Kareem

La casa de papel: Part 4

Money Heist: The

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

StarBeam

Image zoom Justina Mintz/Netflix

Available April 4

Angel Has Fallen

Available April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Available April 6

The Big Show Show

Available April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3

Available April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2

Available April 10

Brews Brothers

LA Originals

La vie scolaire

Love Wedding Repeat

The Main Event

Tigertail

Image zoom Riccardo Ghilardi/Netflix

Available April 11

CODE 8

Available April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain

Available April 15

The Innocence Files

Outer Banks

Available April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2

Fauda: Season 3

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos

Jem and the Holograms

Available April 17

Betonrausch

#blackAF

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2

Legado en los huesos

Sergio

Too Hot to Handle

Available April 18

The Green Hornet

Available April 20

Cooked with Cannabis

The Midnight Gospel

The Vatican Tapes

Available April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz

Available April 22

Absurd Planet

Circus of Books

El silencio del pantano

The Plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

Win the Wilderness

Image zoom Netflix

Available April 23

The House of Flowers: Season 3

Available April 24

After Life: Season 2

Extraction

Hello Ninja: Season 2

Yours Sincerely, Kanan

Available April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

Available April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4

Available April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever

Image zoom LARA SOLANKI/NETFLIX

Available April 29

A Secret Love

Extracurricular

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story

Nadiya’s Time to Eat

Summertime

Available April 30

Dangerous Lies

Drifting Dragons

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut

Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)

The Victims’ Game