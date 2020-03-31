Everything Coming to Netflix in April 2020, including Mindy Kaling's Never Have I Ever

The Willoughbys, featuring voices from Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, and Terry Crews, is available April 22
Netflix is about to make your next month of social distancing a whole lot easier.
On Tuesday, the streaming service announced all the movies and shows coming to the platform in April, and it’s jam-packed with content to keep you busy while you’re stuck at home thanks to coronavirus.
Go on a family adventure with The Willoughbys (available April 22), an animated comedy featuring the voices of Alessia Cara, Maya Rudolph, Terry Crews, and Ricky Gervais, or watch hilarious baking fails on Nailed It!: Season 4, available April 1.
Other highlights next month include Never Have I Ever (available April 27), a coming-of-age comedy series, inspired by Mindy Kaling‘s childhood, about an Indian-American teenage girl; Love Wedding Repeat (available April 10), a Netflix original movie starring Sam Clafin and Olivia Munn that watches the same wedding unfold over and over as an older brother tries to give his little sister the perfect wedding day; and Coffee & Kareem (available April 3), an action-comedy that follows a police officer (Ed Helms) and his new girlfriend (Taraji P. Henson) as her son plots their break-up.
Check out the full list of titles and premiere dates below.
Coming in April
ARASHI’s Diary – Voyage
The Circle Game
The King: Eternal Monarch
Available April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet
How to Fix a Drug Scandal
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show
Nailed It!: Season 4
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
Available April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
Available April 3
Coffee & Kareem
La casa de papel: Part 4
Money Heist: The
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy
StarBeam
Available April 4
Angel Has Fallen
Available April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Available April 6
The Big Show Show
Available April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3
Available April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2
Available April 10
Brews Brothers
LA Originals
La vie scolaire
Love Wedding Repeat
The Main Event
Tigertail
Available April 11
CODE 8
Available April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain
Available April 15
The Innocence Files
Outer Banks
Available April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2
Fauda: Season 3
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos
Jem and the Holograms
Available April 17
Betonrausch
#blackAF
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2
Legado en los huesos
Sergio
Too Hot to Handle
Available April 18
The Green Hornet
Available April 20
Cooked with Cannabis
The Midnight Gospel
The Vatican Tapes
Available April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz
Available April 22
Absurd Planet
Circus of Books
El silencio del pantano
The Plagues of Breslau
The Willoughbys
Win the Wilderness
Available April 23
The House of Flowers: Season 3
Available April 24
After Life: Season 2
Extraction
Hello Ninja: Season 2
Yours Sincerely, Kanan
Available April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
Available April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4
Available April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever
Available April 29
A Secret Love
Extracurricular
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story
Nadiya’s Time to Eat
Summertime
Available April 30
Dangerous Lies
Drifting Dragons
The Forest of Love: Deep Cut
Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)
The Victims’ Game