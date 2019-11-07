Everyone Is Feuding in Vanderpump Rules Season 8 Teaser — Including Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval

“I don’t even know where to start,” Lisa Vanderpump begins in the first sneak peek at season 8 of Vanderpump Rules. Luckily, we’re here to help.

The teaser promises that her West Hollywood restaurant, SUR, is serving up heaping portions of drama alongside its signature goat cheese balls. The once-tight crew of former and current waiters and bartenders seems to be caught up in civil war to rival the cinematic battles of Marvel superheroes.

“This only person I’m having a problem with is you,” Jax Taylor cries, pointing at the best man in his wedding, Tom Sandoval.

“Do you even know me?” Sandoval replies. “Do you even f—ing know me, dude?” (Per Bravo’s description of the season, “their relationship is tested when Jax forces him to jump through hoops and Tom must decide what is most important: friendships or principles.”)

RELATED: One Close Cast: All of the Steamy Hookups on Vanderpump Rules

Trouble is also brewing among the Witches of WeHo. Katie Maloney-Schwartz calls Kristen Doute an “obnoxious person.” In return, she’s labeled a “bitch.”

“You can’t be real for one second, Kristen,” Stassi Schroeder says. Later, she calls someone a “selfish, egotistical piece of s—.”

Image zoom The cast of Vanderpump Rules Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The hot new arrivals — general manager Max Boyens, assistant manager Danica Dow and servers Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett and Dayna Kathan — bring new drama, too. As Vanderpump puts it: “It’s great to have new faces, but their problems seem as complicated as their predecessors’.”

“Woman to woman, be careful,” Scheana Marie warns Kathan, who is hooking up with her ex, Boyens.

The preview ends with a shot of bride-to-be Brittany Cartwright, her princess-y tresses accented by a tacky veil, lowering her head onto a pizza box in despair. And that, friends, is what the kids call a “mood.”

RELATED: See Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder and Fiancé Beau Clark’s ‘Chic AF’ Engagement Photos

Of course, the season should include some happier moments, too, like Cartwright and Taylor’s fairy tale-themed wedding and Schroeder and Clark’s engagement in a graveyard.

Tom Schwartz, Beau Clark, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss are also set to return for season 8, which premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.