'Everyone' Around Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann 'Expects' Their Divorce to 'Get Really Bad': Source

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's divorce could become contentious as a potential custody battle looms.

A source close to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 44, and her estranged husband exclusively tells PEOPLE that "everyone expects this divorce is going to get really bad because neither of them will give in."

"Divorce is terrible but the kids are going to have to go through this in a very public manner," the insider adds, referring to the couple's four children: 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11.

Biermann also legally adopted Zolciak-Biermann's older daughters Ariana Biermann, 21, and Brielle Biermann, 26, in 2013.

The source shares that Biermann, 37, is the "absolute sweetest guy" but struggled with his role in the household.

"As a couple, it's obvious that Kim has always been the head of the household," the source explains. "Because of that, this makes [the divorce] even harder for him."

"It's really sad because he is a great dad," the source adds. "With that said, they were both very involved parents and they both deserve to share custody and anyone that knows them would agree."

After the Bravo star filed for divorce from Biermann after nearly 12 years, the former NFL player filed for sole legal and physical custody, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Documents previously obtained by TMZ indicated Zolciak-Biermann was pursuing primary physical custody and joint legal custody of her four children with Biermann.

"She's not cutting the kids off from Kroy," a second source close to the mom of six previously told PEOPLE. "She wants him to be involved as their dad."

A friend of the RHOA star also told PEOPLE that she had been planning her split from her husband of nearly 12 years for "a long time," though that fact hasn't made the divorce news any easier for the family.

"They are a very tight-knit family and this isn't easy for any of the children," the friend said.

News broke that the reality star had filed for divorce from Biermann on Monday. The pair's date of separation was listed as April 30, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. In the filing, Zolciak-Biermann described her marriage as "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

The divorce news now makes Zolciak-Biermann a strong candidate to join the cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, the first source tells PEOPLE.

"I know for sure Kim has already been pitched for Girls Trip," the source shares. "They felt she would be amazing on the last Girls Trip but it was already cast."

"I am sure they are considering her for the next Girls Trip and I know if she is offered to do it, she will take it," the insider adds. "Sadly, this drama makes her have a huge story line and that is obviously attractive for reality TV."

