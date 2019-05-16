Ray Romano
As the show’s title character, Romano, a.k.a. sportswriter Raymond Barone, kept the laughs coming through interactions with his overbearing parents and put-upon wife, Debra. The role earned him one Emmy and a handful of nominations.
These days, the Queens native is still popping up on TV, more recently on Men of a Certain Age, Parenthood, Vinyl and Get Shorty. With wife Anna Scarpulla, he has four children.
Patricia Heaton
Heaton’s Debra was the hard-working mom who just couldn’t with her in-laws, though had a soft spot for her brother-in-law, Robert. She won back-to-back Emmys for her work, in 2000 and 2001.
After Raymond‘s end, she joined Kelsey Grammer on Back to You, before finding a new home as an overworked mom on The Middle. She’s married to British actor David Hunt, with whom she has four sons.
Brad Garrett
As Raymond’s slightly less beloved big brother Robbie, a New York City cop, Garrett earned lots of laughs with his “woe is me” attitude and comebacks to his mom and dad, with whom he lived for much of the series. Like his costars, he scored several Emmy nominations, and three trophies.
He moved from Raymond to ‘Til Death and a handful of other series, most recently, Single Parents. He’s done a fair amount of voice work for Disney, too, though he’s just as known for his stand-up. Divorced from his first wife, Jill Diven, with whom he has kids Maxwell and Hope, he became engaged to girlfriend Isabella Quella in 2016.
Monica Horan
Joining the cast slightly later on as Robbie’s girlfriend (and later, wife) Amy, Horan just couldn’t win with her future in-laws, though bonded over the crazy with her sister-in-law, Debra.
Following Raymond‘s end, Horan made a handful of TV appearances, most recently on The Bold and the Beautiful. She’s married to Raymond creator Philip Rosenthal; together, they have two sons.
Peter Boyle
Boyle had quite the career in the years before Raymond, in films including Joe, The Candidate, Young Frankenstein and Taxi Driver, as well as on and Off-Broadway. Though he never won an Emmy for his work on Raymond, he was adored in his role as Ray and Robbie’s deadpan, slightly cranky dad Frank.
Shortly after Raymond wrapped, Boyle died of multiple myeloma and heart disease at age 71, in 2006. He was survived by wife Loraine Alterman and their two daughters.
Doris Roberts
As the overbearing Barone family matriarch, Roberts was the queen of LOLs, doting on her sons, berating her daughters-in-law and bickering with her husband. She won four Emmys for her work, and like Boyle, had a long list of credits prior to Raymond, including TV series Angie and Remington Steele.
Before her death in 2016 at age 90, Roberts kept working, reuniting with Heaton for a few episodes of The Middle and bringing more laughs in Grandma’s Boy. She was twice married, and had one son.
Sawyer & Sullivan Sweeten
The twin brothers — along with their older sister, Madylin — starred as Barone children Geoffrey, Michael and Ally. The boys were cast on the series when they were just 16 months old; Madylin appeared on 206 episodes, while her brothers were featured on 142 (the series ran for 210).
Madylin has worked steadily since the show ended, though her brothers chose to remain out of the spotlight, until sadly, Sawyer died by suicide in 2015. He was 19.
“Sawyer was more than just a brother,” Madylin told PEOPLE following her brother’s death. “He was a strong and selfless friend. When confiding in one another, Sawyer always had the kindest words of encouragement. He will live on in my head and those shared moments forever.”