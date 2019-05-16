As the show’s title character, Romano, a.k.a. sportswriter Raymond Barone, kept the laughs coming through interactions with his overbearing parents and put-upon wife, Debra. The role earned him one Emmy and a handful of nominations.

These days, the Queens native is still popping up on TV, more recently on Men of a Certain Age, Parenthood, Vinyl and Get Shorty. With wife Anna Scarpulla, he has four children.