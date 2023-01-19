Every 'That '70s Show' Alum Who Appears in Netflix's 'That '90s Show' Spin-Off

Season 1 of That '90s Show is now streaming in full on Netflix — and several former That '70s Show stars have returned to make cameos in the new series

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023 12:00 PM
THAT '70S SHOW - Top row L-R: Wilmer Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon. Center L-R: Don Stark, Tanya Roberts, Mila Kunis, Lisa Robin Kelly, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith. (Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images)
Photo: FOX/Getty

Warning: This post contains spoilers for That '90s Show.

Hello, Wisconsin!

Netflix's new That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show, is finally here — and though this is a new iteration, some familiar faces are stopping by their old stomping grounds.

Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Danny Masterson (Steven Hyde), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman), Tanya Roberts (Midge Pinciotti), Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti), Lisa Robin Kelly (Laurie Forman) and Tommy Chong (Leo Chingkwake) were all part of the original series.

Airing from 1998 to 2006, the first iteration followed a group of teens' many misadventures in 1970s Wisconsin.

In the latest installment, Eric and Donna's daughter spends the summer at her grandparents Red and Kitty's home in Wisconsin. Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen Runck), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate Runck), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Sam Morelos (Nikki) and Andrea Anders (Sherri) star in the series alongside Smith and Rupp.

If you're ready to take a trip down memory lane, scroll down to see which That '70s Show alums make guest-star appearances on That '90s Show.

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart in episode 101 of That ‘90s Show
Courtesy of Netflix

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso)

Toward the end of the season 1 premiere, audiences learn that Leia's new friend Jay (Mace Coronel) is the son of Michael Kelso (Kutcher), who married his on-and-off-again high school girlfriend Jackie Burkhart (Kunis). The couple returns to the Forman residence to pick up their son, revealing that they are getting "remarried."

Viewers even get to hear Kelso's iconic "burn" line again.

Topher Grace as Eric and Laura Prepon as Donna
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon (Eric Formam and Donna Pinciotti)

In the premiere episode, the show's central couple — who is now married — return to the home in Point Place, Wisconsin, where Eric (Grace) grew up. The twosome arrive with their only daughter Leia (Haverda) to spend the Fourth of July weekend with Eric's parents, but Leia later convinces her own parents to let her stay the summer.

Prepon's Donna returns once again in episode five to have a heart-to-heart with her daughter. However, viewers see Donna once more in the season finale as she comes back to pick up her daughter at the end of the summer.

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman, Topher Grace as Eric Forman, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman in episode 101 of That ‘90s Show
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (Red and Kitty Forman)

The Forman parents are back as series regulars, tackling a new gang of rambunctious teens.

That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Wilmer Valderrama as Fez, Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman in episode 103 of That ‘90s Show
Netflix

Wilmer Valderrama (Fez)

As Fez (Valderrama) appears in episode two, it's revealed he's in a relationship with Red and Kitty's next-door neighbor. Viewers then learn in episode 3 that Fez runs a successful hair salon chain — and Kitty even visits to get her hair done.

Fez returns once more for the season finale, where he stops by the iconic basement the gang used to hang out in.

THAT '70s SHOW, Laura Prepon, Don Stark, 'Love Of My Life', (Season 8, aired May 18, 2006), 1998-2006, photo: Michael Yarish / TM and Copyright © 20th Century
Everett

Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti)

Bob makes a hilarious appearance in episode six to celebrate the birthday of his granddaughter, Leia.

That ‘90s Show. (L to R) Tommy Chong as Leo, Mace Coronel as Jay Kelso, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman in episode 109 of That ‘90s Show
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Tommy Chong (Leo Chingkwake)

The show's iconic stoner, played by Chong, makes two very memorable cameos on the Netflix spin-off. The first of them was a visit from Kitty and Leia in episode 2.

Chong's Leo later returns in episode nine to give directions to Leia and Jay after they get lost.

THAT '70s SHOW, Wilmer Valderrama, Mila Kunis, Jim Rash, 'Who Needs You', (Season 8, aired January 19, 2006), 1998-2006, TM and Copyright
Everett

Jim Rash (Fenton)

The finale episode features a surprise return from Rash's Fenton, who still has some unresolved issues with nemesis Fez.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 1 of That '90s Show is now streaming in full on Netflix.

Related Articles
Debra Jo Rupp, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's 'That '70s Show' Costar Debra Jo Rupp Says They Had a 'Spark' Before Dating
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Once Never Wore Pants Because She Thought She Had to Wear Only Dresses 'to Please God'
THAT '70S SHOW, Danny Masterson, 1998-2006.
How Does 'That '90s Show' Explain Danny Masterson's Absence? What to Know
Sutton Stracke Says RHOBH Cast Needed 'a Minute' After 'Dark' Season
Sutton Stracke 'Can't Wait to Start Filming' New 'RHOBH' Season After Lisa Rinna, Diana Jenkins Casting Shakeup
Kurtwood Smith, Debra Jo Rupp
'That '90s Show' Parents Marvel at the 'Unbelievable Human Beings' Their Young ''70s Show' Costars Grew to Be
Ted Lasso season 3
'Ted Lasso' Season 3 First Look: Ted Comes Face to Face with Nate After His Shocking Betrayal
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with Buffy's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
Sarah Michelle Gellar Still Grapples with 'Buffy' 's Legacy, Sharing Her 'Full Story' About Mistreatment on Set
MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS, Amy Jo Johnson
Amy Jo Johnson on Why She Won't Appear in the 'Power Rangers' Reunion — Even Though She 'Never Said No'
Jinger Duggar rollout
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Remains Supportive of Josh Duggar's Wife Anna and Their Kids: 'I'm Always Here'
Amanda Bynes, Kel Mitchell Danny Tamberelli and Lori Beth Denberg
Amanda Bynes Set to Reunite with Her 'All That' Costars for '90s Con Panel: 'I'm Really Excited'
NEW AMSTERDAM -- "How Can I Help" Episode 513 -- Pictured: (l-r)Nora and Opal Clow as Luna, Ryan Eggold as Dr. Max Goodwin -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
'New Amsterdam' Series Finale: How It Ended and Who Wound Up Together
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
'Abbott Elementary' 's Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She's on Board for 'The White Lotus' Season 3: 'Call Me'
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Surprise! Meryl Streep Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 as Steve Martin Reveals Filming Has Begun
Bonnie Bartlett (L) and husband actor William Daniels visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on October 25, 2017 in Universal City, California
Wife of 'Boy Meets World' 's William Daniels Was 'Devastated' by Open Relationship Early into 72-Year Marriage
MIGHTY MORPHIN' POWER RANGERS, David Yost, Thuy Trang, Jason David Frank, Austin St. John, Amy Jo Jo
Go, Go, 'Power Rangers' ! Find Out Which Original Stars Will Reunite for 30th Anniversary Special on Netflix
Perfect Match Brings Together Netflix Singles from Love Is Blind, The Circle and Sexy Beasts in Mega-Dating Show
'Perfect Match' Brings Together Netflix Singles from 'Love Is Blind',' The Circle' and More in Mega-Dating Show