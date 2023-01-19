Every 'That '70s Show' Alum Who Appears in Netflix's 'That '90s Show' Spin-Off

Warning: This post contains spoilers for That '90s Show.

Hello, Wisconsin!

Netflix's new That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show, is finally here — and though this is a new iteration, some familiar faces are stopping by their old stomping grounds.

Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Danny Masterson (Steven Hyde), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman), Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman), Tanya Roberts (Midge Pinciotti), Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti), Lisa Robin Kelly (Laurie Forman) and Tommy Chong (Leo Chingkwake) were all part of the original series.

Airing from 1998 to 2006, the first iteration followed a group of teens' many misadventures in 1970s Wisconsin.

In the latest installment, Eric and Donna's daughter spends the summer at her grandparents Red and Kitty's home in Wisconsin. Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen Runck), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate Runck), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Sam Morelos (Nikki) and Andrea Anders (Sherri) star in the series alongside Smith and Rupp.

If you're ready to take a trip down memory lane, scroll down to see which That '70s Show alums make guest-star appearances on That '90s Show.

Courtesy of Netflix

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher (Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso)

Toward the end of the season 1 premiere, audiences learn that Leia's new friend Jay (Mace Coronel) is the son of Michael Kelso (Kutcher), who married his on-and-off-again high school girlfriend Jackie Burkhart (Kunis). The couple returns to the Forman residence to pick up their son, revealing that they are getting "remarried."

Viewers even get to hear Kelso's iconic "burn" line again.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Topher Grace and Laura Prepon (Eric Formam and Donna Pinciotti)

In the premiere episode, the show's central couple — who is now married — return to the home in Point Place, Wisconsin, where Eric (Grace) grew up. The twosome arrive with their only daughter Leia (Haverda) to spend the Fourth of July weekend with Eric's parents, but Leia later convinces her own parents to let her stay the summer.

Prepon's Donna returns once again in episode five to have a heart-to-heart with her daughter. However, viewers see Donna once more in the season finale as she comes back to pick up her daughter at the end of the summer.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp (Red and Kitty Forman)

The Forman parents are back as series regulars, tackling a new gang of rambunctious teens.

Netflix

Wilmer Valderrama (Fez)

As Fez (Valderrama) appears in episode two, it's revealed he's in a relationship with Red and Kitty's next-door neighbor. Viewers then learn in episode 3 that Fez runs a successful hair salon chain — and Kitty even visits to get her hair done.

Fez returns once more for the season finale, where he stops by the iconic basement the gang used to hang out in.

Everett

Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti)

Bob makes a hilarious appearance in episode six to celebrate the birthday of his granddaughter, Leia.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Tommy Chong (Leo Chingkwake)

The show's iconic stoner, played by Chong, makes two very memorable cameos on the Netflix spin-off. The first of them was a visit from Kitty and Leia in episode 2.

Chong's Leo later returns in episode nine to give directions to Leia and Jay after they get lost.

Everett

Jim Rash (Fenton)

The finale episode features a surprise return from Rash's Fenton, who still has some unresolved issues with nemesis Fez.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 1 of That '90s Show is now streaming in full on Netflix.