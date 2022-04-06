Every Photo from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony
What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas ... unless you're Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!
Going to the Chapel
After the 2022 Grammys, in the early morning hours of April 4, 2022, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a Las Vegas wedding at the One Love Wedding Chapel. Kardashian later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for the intimate affair.
Head Over Heels
Barker shared photos from the ceremony, including one of Kardashian on the floor with a bouquet of roses, an Elvis impersonator overseeing their nuptials. He captioned the post simply, "What happens in Vegas ❤️🤵🏻♀️🤵🏻💒."
'Practice Makes Perfect'
Kardashian also posted photos from the pair's eventful evening, writing on Instagram, "Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."
Officiated by the King
For the intimate affair, Kardashian and Barker had specifically requested an Elvis Presley impersonator, according to One Love Wedding Chapel's owner Marty Frierson, who said it was "very important" for the pair to have "the Vegas experience."
Plenty of PDA
Frierson told PEOPLE that the couple did "a lot" of "kissing and hugging" throughout their time there.
"They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."
Waking Up in Vegas
"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," said Frierson. "They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."
Husband and Wife
Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021 in Montecito, California, at Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel. The drummer presented the Poosh founder with a massive oval-shaped diamond ring designed by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.
Roses Are Red
The bride carried a bouquet of red roses for the ceremony.
Sealed with a Kiss
The couple, who has never shied away from some PDA, sealed their vows with a kiss.
Into the Future
After the wedding, the pair were off to their next adventure. Kardashian recently said in a trailer for Hulu's upcoming The Kardashians series that they "want to have a baby" together.