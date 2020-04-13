Every Episode of Bob Ross' The Joy of Painting Is Now Available to Stream for Free

Bob Ross to the rescue.

As people struggle to find new ways to stay entertained while staying home amid the coronavirus, every episode of Ross’ famed show The Joy of Painting is now available to stream on YouTube.

That’s right, fans can watch all 403 installments of the painting series at their leisure. Each 30-minute episode features Ross instructing viewers on how to paint various nature scenes.

Throughout each project, he offers encouraging words to painters at all levels. “Anyone can paint” was his oft-repeated mantra.

Acey Harper/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty

“You’ve seen him before. He’s the soft-spoken guy painting happy clouds, mountains and trees in about twenty-six television minutes, using big house painting-type brushes and cooing soothing ‘you can do it’ to the audience,” the YouTube page states. “Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting is the most recognized, most watched TV art show in history.”

The Joy of Painting premiered in 1983 on PBS and ran until 1994. During his time one air, Ross became a cultural icon, known for his curly hair and relaxing tone.

Ross died at the age of 52 on July 4, 1995, after a long battle with lymphoma.

