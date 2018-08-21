Everwood Star Gregory Smith Is Married! See His Stunning Wedding Photos

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Gregory Smith and his fiancée, model and actress Taylor McKay, tied the knot on Saturday at the Lookout Cabin, a stunning venue in Park City, Utah.

The 35-year-old Everwood star announced the news on Instagram, sharing one of the couple’s portraits from the special day.

“8.18.18, my beautiful bride, my darling @taylorjmckay,” he captioned the post.

McKay posted a series of photos on her own Instagram account, calling Smith the “love of her lifetime” and gushing that she was on “cloud 9.”

Smith and McKay announced their engagement last August with an adorable photo of the two about to lock lips.

“Thank you @taylorjmckay for agreeing to spend our lives together,” the groom-to-be wrote at the time. “You make me so happy. I love you.”

Smith played Everwood‘s Ephram Brown alongside Treat Williams, Emily VanCamp and Chris Pratt during the show’s run from 2002-2006.

He went on to star in Canadian police drama Rookie Blue from 2010-2015, and most recently appeared in an episode of Designated Survivor in 2017.