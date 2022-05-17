Eve Plumb and Mindy Cohn Reunite in NYC: 'Love It When She Visits'
The Brady Bunch's Eve Plumb had a lunch reunion this week with longtime friend Mindy Cohn, best known for her role on The Facts of Life.
Plumb, shared the picture of both women on Facebook, showing off their joyous smiles as they reunited in New York City.
"Yay! I got to have lunch with pal @MindyCohn today!" Plumb, 64, captioned the post. "I love it when she visits NYC."
Cohn, 55, shared the same photo on her Instagram feed on Monday with a cheeky caption quoting the theme song from the 1965–71 sitcom Green Acres: "darling i love you but give me Park Avenue."
Plumb is best known for her role as middle sister Jan Brady on The Brady Bunch from 1969–74, and Cohn played Natalie Green on The Facts of Life from 1979–88.
Though they've established a real-life friendship since appearing on their respective series, Plumb and Cohn's characters never actually met on screen.
There was a brief crossover when Plumb appeared as a guest star on The Facts of Life, playing the sister of Blair Warner (Lisa Whelchel) — a memorable, if confusing appearance for some fans.
One commenter asked, "Didn't Eve Plum [sic] guest star on Facts of Life wanting to become a nun?"
Since their time on the sitcoms, both Cohn and Plumb have kept busy. Cohn voiced Velma on the What's New, Scooby-Doo reboot, along with a list of other voice and acting opportunities. Plumb appeared in the Brady Bunch reboot, The Bradys, in the '90s.