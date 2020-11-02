Eve Leaving The Talk After 4 Seasons: 'This Is One of the Hardest Decisions'

Eve Jeffers Cooper is saying goodbye to The Talk.

On Monday, the 41-year-old rapper announced that she would be departing the CBS daytime talk show at the end of December.

Eve explained that the decision was made after it was determined that she can’t co-host the show from London, England, where she and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, are currently based, and is unable to travel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us," she said on Monday's show. "And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host."

She then expressed her love and gratitude for fellow co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

Image zoom Cast of The Talk | Credit: The Talk/CBS

"This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t,” she joked. "I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you."

Eve joined The Talk as a co-host in 2017 following Aisha Tyler's departure.

And she will certainly be missed. Inaba said "real friends support each other," while Osbourne told Eve that "there is a big place here for you always in my heart."

"Eve, I love and respect you, always, always," added Osbourne. "I just want you to be happy."

While the Grammy winner said she's sad to leave the show, she's been enjoying her time at home with her husband.

"Staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way," she said. "So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family."

Eve's exit comes just months after Marie Osmond left the show in September.