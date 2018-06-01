Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Ryan Cabrera are proving that exes can be friends.

The singers, who famously dated in 2004, spent time together over the Memorial Day weekend with their significant others: Simpson-Ross’ husband Evan Ross and Cabrera’s girlfriend Audrina Patridge, who Cabrera first dated more than eight years ago.

“Ryan is one of my best friends — even before we were together — and he still is one of my best friends of all time,” Ross, 29, told PEOPLE Thursday at the launch of his and Simpson-Ross’ unisex Zadig & Voltaire capsule, Jagger Snow.

“He and Audrina have known each other for a while now, too. He lives so close. We just like showed up for Memorial Day. We had the best time,” Ross said of the time spent with his wife, Cabrera and Patridge.

The Hunger Games actor added, “We got to share with them what we’ve been up to. I’m happy. They were together at one point and they’ve always been really good friends.”

Cabrera, 35, shared video from the holiday weekend get-together on his Instagram Story, which was captured by E! News, when he filmed The Hills alum Patridge and Simpson-Ross singing together.

It’s been just over a month since PEOPLE reported that Cabrera and Patridge, who first called it quits in May 2010, is dating again.

Their reconciliation came eight months after Patridge filed for divorce from estranged husband Corey Bohan, whom she married in Hawaii in November 2016. They share 23-month-old daughter Kirra Max.

Since rekindling their romance, Patridge and Cabrera’s relationship is continuing to go strong. In April, they attended Stagecoach together and celebrated the mother of one’s 33rd birthday with a very special getaway to Mexico earlier this month.

“Audrina and Ryan are getting serious,” a source close to Patridge told PEOPLE this week. “They’re spending a lot of time together and are very happy together.”