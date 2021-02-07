Evan Rachel Wood shared a police report from December 2020 which was filed after she was "alerted to threats made" against her

Evan Rachel Wood Says 'I Was Alerted to Threats Conspiring' to 'Release Photos' that Would 'Ruin My Career'

Evan Rachel Wood said she filed a police report last year, apparently after being informed that Marilyn Manson's wife had sought to obtain compromising photographs taken of Wood after a Manson performance in Las Vegas.

The Westworld actress, who on Monday publicly accused Manson of abusing her while the two were in a relationship, claimed on Saturday that she "had to file a police report" on Dec. 19 after being "alerted to threats made" to release photographs that could "ruin my career."

Among the photos Wood shared on her Instagram Story Saturday was one in which she is wearing Manson's hat, "which has long been a part of his stage show and photographed on many people in his camp. This is a part of the humiliation and blackmail." She added that she "stayed in Brian's hotel room most of the night, as I was not old enough to enter the casino after the concert."

"On Dec 19th, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian's Wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE, after being given large amounts of drugs and alcohol, after Brian performed on Halloween in Las Vegas," she wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday, referring to Lindsay Usich.



Wood, 33, went on to write that the photos were being sought to "'Ruin my career' and 'Shut me up.' " Wood does not claim that the photos were ever turned over or that anyone directly threatened her that the photos may be publicly released.

Manson's wife, Lindsay Usich, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's multiple requests for comment.

"The conversation which took place on a discord channel read as such…" Wood added, sharing what she described as screenshots of an exchange apparently between two Manson fans on the chat app.

In the chat, one fan tells the other that "Lindsay" was asking for party photographs of " Evan doing things that would ruin her career."

The fan goes on to say that "Lindsay" had noticed "Evan in the background" of one of the pictures of Manson, adding: "Now she wants more of this to use to shut her up."



Wood also shared a screenshot of the first page of what she claimed was the police report, which was dated Dec. 19, 2020.

Manson did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Saturday, but he previously issued a statement regarding the abuse claims in which he contended that the allegations against him were "horrible distortions of reality."

Last Monday, Wood said in an Instagram post that Manson, 52, "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she said.

The star went on to say she was revealing the identity of the musician because she is "done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail."

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives," she said. "I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Wood also shared similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella as well as student Ashley Morgan. The next day, artist and activist Love Bailey shared her own experience with Manson, claiming that he "put a big Glock to [her] forehead" during a photo shoot in 2011.

In his brief statement on Instagram, Manson wrote: "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationship have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

