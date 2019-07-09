Evan Rachel Wood Slams Stranger Things Character Jim Hopper's 'Unacceptable' Behavior

Image zoom Evan Rachel Wood, David Harbour as Jim Hopper Steve Granitz/WireImage; Netflix

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for season 3 of Stranger Things.

Fans have always loved Jim Hopper on Stranger Things — but Evan Rachel Wood is calling out the character’s behavior in season 3.

In the Netflix drama’s new episodes, the Hawkins, Indiana police chief (played by David Harbour) doggedly pursues a romance with the grieving Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and angrily demands that Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) stop dating his adoptive daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Westword star Wood ,31, urged her Twitter followers never to date someone who exhibits similar behavior.

“You should never date a guy like the cop from #strangerthings Extreme jealousy and violent rages are not flattering or sexy like TV would have you believe. That is all,” she wrote on Friday.

She later added, “Yes I am aware it’s ‘just a show’ and it’s set ‘in the 80s’ even though this stuff was unacceptable then too, but that’s exactly my point. It’s just a show and this is a gentle reminder not to fall for this crap in real life. Red flags galore.”

After one user expressed relief that Joyce and Hopper did not couple up by the season’s end, the actress said she was still frustrated by the fact that Joyce had agreed to go out with him again.

“She rescheduled the date he yelled and got in her face about while policing every guy she spoke to. No thanks,” Wood wrote, adding, “She is allowed to stand him up without being screamed at. Especially when she is worried about her children. Priority number 1. He also insisted it wasn’t a date and clearly he lied. She shouldn’t have rescheduled. He should have gone to therapy.”

She later clarified, “She rescheduled the date. That’s where the message was lost and they made the behavior acceptable. That’s my complaint.”

Wood also replied to a user who defended Hopper’s actions because he’d endured the death of his daughter, a divorce and various addictions.

“Exactly. If this were real life I would suggest he go to therapy and not project his pain on other people in the form of abuse. That’s how the cycle starts,” Wood wrote.

The star said she went public with her complaints because she was “severely abused” and wanted to alert others to the warning signs.

Wood’s comments were flooded with both support and criticism, though she took the latter well, sharing a GIF of a yawning sloth.

“Cue all the abusive people attacking me on twitter for posting a warning not to fall for abusive behavior like a popular tv character exhibited on a popular show because it reminds them of themselves and they feel personally attacked? Bring it on guys,” she wrote.

She continued, “I didn’t even say he was a bad guy or to stop watching the show, I just said ‘don’t date people like that.’ But alas, abusers hear an attack and want a fight. Proving my point with their own retaliation.”

Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.