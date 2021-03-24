Evan Peters Cast as Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series About the Serial Killer: Reports

Evan Peters is re-teaming with Ryan Murphy for another dark role: real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The 34-year-old actor, who most recently appeared in Disney+'s WandaVision, will portray the murderer in an upcoming limited series for Netflix titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, according to Deadline and Entertainment Weekly. Richard Jenkins, Niecy Nash and Penelope Ann Miller have also been cast, the reports said.

A spokesperson for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the casting.

Dahmer raped, murdered, and dismembered at least 17 men and boys in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, between 1978 and 1991. When he was finally arrested, the extent of his crimes — including cannibalism and necrophilia — shocked the American public.

He was charged with 17 murders. Although he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and psychotic disorder, he was found to be mentally fit to stand trial. In 1992, he was convicted of 16 of the murders and sentenced to 16 life terms in prison.

However, Dahmer didn't spend much time in jail: On Nov. 28, 1994, he was bludgeoned to death by a fellow inmate at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin. He was 34.

Peters has previously worked with Murphy, 55, on shows like American Horror Story and Pose. Speaking with GQ back in July 2018, the star opened up about the toll darker roles take on him behind-the-scenes.

"It's just exhausting. It's really mentally draining, and you don't want to go to those places ever in your life," he said at the time. "And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You're in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you're like, 'What the hell? This isn't who I am.' I fight really hard to combat...."

The X-Men actor also explained why he enjoys working with Murphy.