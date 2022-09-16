Evan Peters Becomes Infamous Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in First Trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'Monster'

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premieres Wednesday on Netflix

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 16, 2022 02:19 PM

Evan Peters is stepping into a horrific new role.

On Friday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The upcoming project based on real-life events sees Peters, 35, reteam with American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy to play infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The eerie first look opens with Peters' Dahmer inviting a young man back to his apartment. But the visitor immediately notices an unusual "smell" consuming the place.

Before the visitor can even consider leaving, Dahmer locks the door, claiming another victim amid his cannibalistic murder spree.

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 101 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Courtesy Of Netflix

"What do you do in there?" asks Niecy Nash's Glenda Cleveland, a.k.a. Dahmer's real-life neighbor who attempted to stop him from killing. "The smells, power tools going all hours of the night."

She adds, "I hear screaming coming from your apartment."

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer in episode 108 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Courtesy Of Netflix

From there, the trailer teases a montage of moments, including a look at the killer's upbringing. There is even a shot of Dahmer being escorted by police while in handcuffs, and another of him appearing stone-faced while seated in court.

At one point, an emotional Cleveland yells, "Y'all came too late!"

"I called you for months," she appears to tell a police official. "And it's too late!"

Peters' casting in the upcoming Netflix series was announced in March 2021. Joining Peters and Nash, 52, in the main cast are Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Penelope Ann Miller (Joyce Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer), Shaun J. Brown (Tracy Edwards) and Colin Ford (Chazz).

Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. (L to R) Mark Weiler as Officer, Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer in episode 105 of Dahmer. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Ser Baffo/Netflix

Peters spoke about the challenges of taking on such a dark role in an interview with Netflix.

"Honestly, I was very scared about all of the things that he did," said the Emmy winner. "Diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life, because I wanted it to be very authentic. But in order to do that, I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."

Peters added, "I have to say that the crew was instrumental in keeping me on the guard rails. I cannot thank them enough and I could not have done any of this role without them."

Evan Peters, Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters (left) and Jeffrey Dahmer. GP Images/WireImage; Curt Borgwardt/Sygma via Getty

Dahmer raped, murdered and dismembered at least 17 men and boys in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, between 1978 and 1991. He was finally arrested for his crimes in July 1991 and entered prison in February 1992 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

Dahmer, who was serving 15 consecutive life sentences for his misconduct, was beaten to death by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver in November 1994.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premieres Wednesday on Netflix.

Related Articles
Evan Peters, Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters Cast as Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy Netflix Series About the Serial Killer: Reports
Evan Peters, Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters Transforms into Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in First Set Photo from Upcoming Series
Evan Peters
Evan Peters Thanks Kate Winslet for 'Being Kate Winslet' After Supporting Actor Win at 2021 Emmys
Stranger Things
Everything to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
See Daniel Radcliffe in First Full Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
See Daniel Radcliffe in the First Full Trailer for 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the opening of the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament on October 02, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
The Fall TV Shows Everyone Will Be Watching
See Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Star in First Trailer for Steamy Pandemic Slasher 18 & Over
See Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Star in First Trailer for Steamy Pandemic Slasher '18 & Over'
'90s TV Movie Yearbook
'90s Yearbook: Remembering the Most Bonkers TV Movies You Probably Forgot
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else
Vanessa Hudgens
Celebs Who Have Had Actual Ghost Encounters
Bling Empire. Kevin Kreider in season 2 of Bling Empire.
'Bling Empire' Season 2 Trailer Teases New Relationships, Wealth and Plenty of Drama
Catching up with my favorite Mad Men
The Most Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Reunions Through the Years
Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks Stars as Geppetto in Teaser Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Pinocchio'
Hacks Season 2 Jean Smart
'Hacks' Season 2 Trailer Sees Jean Smart's Deborah Question Whether Going on Tour Was a 'Good Idea'
MILLION DOLLAR WHEELS
'Million Dollar Wheels' Trailer Gives an Inside Look at the Business of Selling Luxury Cars to Stars