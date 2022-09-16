Evan Peters Becomes Infamous Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer in First Trailer for Ryan Murphy's 'Monster'

Evan Peters is stepping into a horrific new role.

On Friday, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The upcoming project based on real-life events sees Peters, 35, reteam with American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy to play infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The eerie first look opens with Peters' Dahmer inviting a young man back to his apartment. But the visitor immediately notices an unusual "smell" consuming the place.

Before the visitor can even consider leaving, Dahmer locks the door, claiming another victim amid his cannibalistic murder spree.

Courtesy Of Netflix

"What do you do in there?" asks Niecy Nash's Glenda Cleveland, a.k.a. Dahmer's real-life neighbor who attempted to stop him from killing. "The smells, power tools going all hours of the night."

She adds, "I hear screaming coming from your apartment."

Courtesy Of Netflix

From there, the trailer teases a montage of moments, including a look at the killer's upbringing. There is even a shot of Dahmer being escorted by police while in handcuffs, and another of him appearing stone-faced while seated in court.

At one point, an emotional Cleveland yells, "Y'all came too late!"

"I called you for months," she appears to tell a police official. "And it's too late!"

Peters' casting in the upcoming Netflix series was announced in March 2021. Joining Peters and Nash, 52, in the main cast are Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Penelope Ann Miller (Joyce Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer), Shaun J. Brown (Tracy Edwards) and Colin Ford (Chazz).

Ser Baffo/Netflix

Peters spoke about the challenges of taking on such a dark role in an interview with Netflix.

"Honestly, I was very scared about all of the things that he did," said the Emmy winner. "Diving into that and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life, because I wanted it to be very authentic. But in order to do that, I was going to have to go to really dark places and stay there for an extended period of time."

Peters added, "I have to say that the crew was instrumental in keeping me on the guard rails. I cannot thank them enough and I could not have done any of this role without them."

Evan Peters (left) and Jeffrey Dahmer. GP Images/WireImage; Curt Borgwardt/Sygma via Getty

Dahmer raped, murdered and dismembered at least 17 men and boys in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, between 1978 and 1991. He was finally arrested for his crimes in July 1991 and entered prison in February 1992 at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

Dahmer, who was serving 15 consecutive life sentences for his misconduct, was beaten to death by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver in November 1994.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premieres Wednesday on Netflix.